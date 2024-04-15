Red Lobster Drops Music Tracks as Fresh as Their Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Fans' Devotion to Red Lobster's Legendary Biscuits Reimagined into 30

"Cheddar Bay-I" Songs Using a Secret Ingredient… AI

ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® is dropping fresh-baked beats that are so hot they'll have guests singing, "Mmmmmmmm" on repeat. Introducing Cheddar Bay-I, a one-of-a-kind collection of fresh, never-before-heard songs fueled by guests' love of the iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits® and composed and performed by AI.

Guests can listen to Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay-I playlist on repeat on Red Lobster’s YouTube channel

The mouth-warming, sizzling smash hits are the first-ever musical odes to the beloved biscuits that are baked fresh every 15 minutes. Cheddar Bay-I was cooked up by feeding inspiration from fans' declarations of love for Cheddar Bay Biscuits into an AI generator. The results? An eclectic group of musical melodies that prove with the right recipe, even AI can be taught to show some emotion and learn to love… Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Dropping in two playlists comprised of 15 tracks each, the rich beats and buttery smooth lyrics are sure to strike the right chord with guests, helping them experience the flavor of the beloved biscuits like never before.

"Our Cheddar Bay Biscuits have been topping the charts in the hearts and minds of our guests for years, so we figured who better to tap for the inspiration behind each track than the people who share their passion for Cheddar Bay Biscuits every day," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster. "With a little help from AI, Cheddar Bay-I brings our guests' love of Cheddar Bay Biscuits to life in a way that's part cheesy, and a whole lot of fun."

The Cheddar Bay-I music collection features 30 unique tracks to hype up biscuit lovers as a countdown to National Biscuit Day. Spanning a biscuit-load of genres from hip hop to jazz, the Cheddar Bay-I playlist hits all the right notes, giving every kind of biscuit lover a new way to celebrate their adoration for Cheddar Bay Biscuits just in time for the cheesiest day of the year.

From a barbershop quartet number "Cheddar Bay Serenade" and an electronic track "Mmmmmmmm" to a 90s Hip Hop bop "Cheddar Bay Bouncin' II" and a country tune "Butter Ball," listeners' tastebuds will be begging for another spin. Guests can get hooked on their new favorite track by listening to Side A and Side B of the playlist featured on Red Lobster's YouTube channel.

Whether fans decide to listen to all the tracks at once or savor the sounds by playing one song a day as a countdown to National Biscuit Day, they're in for one more treat that will be (literal) music to their ears—a bonus track dropping May 14th.

The Cheddar Bay-I music tracks aren't the only new thing Red Lobster is cooking up. Beginning today, guests can visit their local Red Lobster restaurant to enjoy Shrimp Your Way featuring three flavors for just $20 like NEW Street Corn Shrimp*, available for a limited time, and favorites like Garlic Shrimp Scampi and Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp. While dining, guests can also sip their way through the NEW Main Deck Margarita flight or try the NEW Under the Purple Sea cocktail, all while indulging in endless Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website.

*Street Corn Shrimp flavor is available for a limited time. Offer includes one side. Prices higher in Canada, California, Hawaii, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and in select locations in Arizona, Illinois, and New York. All shrimp flavors are subject to availability. Pricing indicated excludes beverages (and alcohol), applicable taxes, and gratuities.

