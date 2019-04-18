Red Lobster® Partners With Ocean Conservancy To Help Protect And Preserve The World's Oceans

This commitment to Ocean Conservancy further expands the company's Seafood with Standards commitments beyond sourcing traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced seafood to include efforts to support healthy oceans. Red Lobster's efforts extend both to its suppliers and its guests to help raise awareness of the issues impacting the oceans and collaboration to find meaningful, science-based solutions.

"Our partnership with Ocean Conservancy, and our support for the Global Ghost Gear Initiative and Trash Free Seas Alliance, are important extensions of our unwavering commitment to Seafood with Standards. It's important that we continue to do the right thing for our oceans, for our business and for our guests so there is seafood to enjoy for generations," said Kim Lopdrup, CEO, Red Lobster. "We've been dedicated to seafood sustainability since opening our doors in 1968, and we plan to continue using our leadership position and resources to drive change."

As one of the largest restaurant purchasers of seafood in the world, Red Lobster will strongly encourage its suppliers to support projects that reduce, remove and recycle the more than 640,000 tons of fishing gear (known as "Ghost Gear") lost or abandoned in oceans each year. In addition, Red Lobster, which was the first large casual dining restaurant company to make a commitment to eliminate plastic straws from its restaurants, will continue to evaluate the use of single use plastics and seek alternatives. Red Lobster will also help educate consumers about the impact single-use plastics can have on the oceans and marine life and encourage eco-friendly choices.

"We're excited to partner with Red Lobster to advance our mission to tackle the negative impacts of ghost gear and plastic pollution in our ocean today," said Janis Searles Jones, CEO, Ocean Conservancy. "A healthy ocean requires action from companies, individuals and governments, so we must use our collective impact to fight for conservation efforts and use smart science, effective policies and engaged partners to make a difference."

Red Lobster has been committed to sustainability since opening in 1968. Today, as the largest seafood restaurant in the world, Red Lobster remains committed to creating and upholding seafood sourcing standards that ensure availability of seafood for generations. To learn more about Red Lobster's Seafood with Standards commitments, including details about sourcing and sustainability practices, visit www.RedLobster.com/SeafoodWithStandards.

Red Lobster is the world's largest seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on delighting every guest with traceable, sustainable, responsibly-sourced seafood. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where our seafood comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. With about 55,000 dedicated employees serving guests in 750 restaurants spread across 12 countries, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/redlobster or Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/redlobster.

Ocean Conservancy is working to protect the ocean from today's greatest global challenges. Together with our partners, we create science-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it. For more information, visit oceanconservancy.org, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

