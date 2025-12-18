Red Post Energy and Wise Innovation Hub Venture (OASIS) Execute Letter of Intent to Advance Power Infrastructure for Major Data Center Development in Southwest Virginia

WISE, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Post Energy Group, Inc. ("Red Post Energy" or "RPE"), an independent power producer focused on large-scale, long-duration energy assets, today announced the execution of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Wise Innovation Hub Venture LLC ("OASIS") to collaborate on the development of a power supply solution supporting a major technology and data center hub in Wise County, Virginia, adjacent to the Lonesome Pine Regional Airport.

The LOI establishes a framework for pre-development collaboration related to the Maverick Project, a planned, phased power generation initiative designed to support an integrated Technology Hub hosting multiple data center end users. The project site has a planned capacity of up to 600 megawatts (MW), with an initial development phase of approximately 100 MW.

Under the LOI, OASIS and Red Post Energy will evaluate, design, and advance feasible power supply options for the Technology Hub, including onsite natural gas-fired generation, interconnection studies, preliminary engineering, and commercial modeling. The parties will also engage with Enbridge regarding the potential development of natural gas pipeline infrastructure to support generation at the site.

"OASIS is committed to positioning Wise County as a destination for advanced technology and data center investment," said Ross Litkenhous, Partner at Wise Innovation Hub Venture. "This collaboration with Red Post Energy represents a critical step toward delivering the reliable, scalable power infrastructure that data center operators require while driving long-term economic development in Southwest Virginia."

"Reliable, dispatchable power is the gating factor for data center development," said Lance Medlin, Chief Executive Officer of Red Post Energy. "This LOI allows us to work closely with OASIS to design a power solution that meets the scale, reliability, and growth requirements of hyperscale and enterprise data users, while aligning with the Commonwealth of Virginia's economic development priorities."

OASIS is working in coordination with Wise County, state level stakeholders and regional economic development partners to bring multiple data center developments to the area, with initial end-user engagement already underway. The Technology Hub is expected to support phased expansion as additional end users come online.

Media Contact:

Lance Medlin, Founder/CEO

Red Post Energy

[email protected]

www.redpostenergy.com

+1 (936) 324-1143

SOURCE Red Post Energy