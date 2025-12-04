Red Post Energy, BASIC Equipment, and BHI Co. LTD Sign Strategic MOU to Advance U.S. Power Generation Projects

HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Post Energy, LLC ("RPE"), BASIC Equipment ("BASIC"), and BHI Co., LTD ("BHI") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of U.S.- based power generation projects. The partnership integrates Red Post's project-development leadership with BASIC's fabrication and BHI's global manufacturing and financing capabilities.

Under the agreement, BASIC will leverage its longstanding commercial relationship with BHI to support BHI's engagement with Red Post Energy as an energy development partner and potential strategic investor. Together, the three companies will pursue opportunities across the U.S. power sector, including natural gas, hybrid systems, and next-generation infrastructure supporting America's rising energy demand.

"This collaboration strengthens Red Post Energy's mission to deliver scalable, market-ready energy solutions for high-growth sectors such as data centers, industrial markets, and national-security priorities," said Thomas Balke, CEO/BASIC. "With BASIC and BHI, we are aligning global technology, U.S. execution, and competitive financing to meet the nation's immediate and long-term power needs."

Collaboration Framework

The MOU outlines coordinated efforts including:

Project Development: BASIC will introduce BHI to Red Post projects; RPE will lead regulatory and execution efforts.

Technology & Financing: BHI may provide equipment, technical support, equity investment, and financing.

Structuring Arrangements: Joint exploration of SPVs, joint ventures, and procurement agreements.

Steering Committee: A formal body for coordination and progress oversight.

A Strategic Alliance for America's Energy Future

This partnership positions the three companies to develop fast-to-market power solutions at a time of record national demand driven by data centers, AI infrastructure, and industrial growth.

"This MOU underscores a unified commitment to securing America's energy reliability and accelerating the industry's next technological breakthrough" said Lance Medlin, CEO/Red Post Energy. "Together, we aim to fast-track dependable, modern power assets that support economic and technological advancement."

