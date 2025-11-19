Red Post Energy Announces Madhivanan T. A. ("Madhi") as Advisory Board Member, Strengthening Global Infrastructure & Data-Center Expertise

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Post Energy is proud to announce the appointment of Madhivanan T. A. ("Madhi") to its Advisory Board. A strategic global leader with more than 30 years of experience across energy, chemicals, oil & gas, automotive, and technology sectors, Madhi brings unparalleled expertise in building resilient, scalable, and high-performance infrastructure worldwide.

In his current role as Director of Global Supply Chain at Microsoft, Madhi leads mission-critical data-center infrastructure delivery across the Eastern United States and oversees power-infrastructure execution throughout Latin America. He manages multi-billion-dollar capital programs that underpin the digital economy, ensuring accelerated timelines, capital efficiency, and robust supplier ecosystems that support global scaling efforts.

Madhi is recognized for his disciplined execution of Giga Projects, mastery of long-lead global supply chains, and commitment to developing diverse, high-performing teams. His work ensures that the world's largest technology platforms have the stable, reliable power and operational resilience they need to meet soaring data, AI, and cloud-infrastructure demands.

Prior to Microsoft, Madhi spent more than a decade at DOW Inc., where he delivered mega-projects and turnaround programs across Europe, LATAM, Asia, and the Middle East, strengthening global capital execution, scenario planning, and operational risk management. His earlier leadership roles at Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, and Honda further expanded his operational and manufacturing depth across multiple continents.

A PMP-certified executive, ICF-certified coach, and Harvard-trained board leader, Madhi blends rigorous governance with a thoughtful, people-centered leadership philosophy. His global perspective and strategic insight align directly with Red Post Energy's mission of building long-life, high-capacity power infrastructure that supports both national energy security and the growing demands of next-generation technologies.

"Madhi's experience leading global supply chains for one of the world's most influential technology companies brings invaluable perspective to Red Post Energy," said Lance Medlin, President & Founder of Red Post Energy. "His understanding of complex capital execution, power-infrastructure delivery, and AI-driven data-center growth will help guide our strategy as we build the energy backbone of America's future."

Madhi's appointment reflects Red Post Energy's commitment to assembling top-tier, globally experienced leadership to drive innovation in energy production, grid stability, data-center power solutions, and national-security-aligned infrastructure.

Media Contact

Lance Medlin

CEO & Founder

Red Post Energy

[email protected]

+1 (713) 575-8307

SOURCE Red Post Energy