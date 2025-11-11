Red Post Energy Secures Strategic Investment from FieldStone Capital to Accelerate America's Energy Renaissance

The partnership fuels Red Post Energy's mission-critical strike teams and expands U.S.-based power generation projects.

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As America reclaims its position as the global leader in energy production and national-security innovation, private capital is once again stepping up to meet the call. Red Post Energy today announced it has secured a strategic investment from FieldStone Capital, a leading financial advisory and investment banking firm specializing in energy and infrastructure.

The investment will accelerate Red Post Energy's deployment of mission-critical "Energy Strike Teams" — specialized rapid-deployment units designed to fast-track construction of reliable, U.S.-based power generation and grid-resilience projects across key regions.

"This is not just another capital raise—it's a strategic mobilization of financial and industrial strength behind America's energy future," said ROBERT PATTERSON, SENIOR PARTNER of FieldStone Capital. "Red Post Energy is one of the few developers equipped to deliver mission-critical infrastructure projects that strengthen our economy and national defense posture."

The partnership enables Red Post Energy to scale immediately, while continuing to raise additional capital to expand its pipeline of utility-scale combined cycle power plants, advanced grid assets, and high-efficiency generation technologies. These projects are designed to stabilize the grid, reduce reliance on foreign energy inputs, and bolster U.S. energy independence.

"We're forming energy strike teams because America needs results now—not promises later," said LANCE MEDLIN, Founder and CEO of Red Post Energy. "FieldStone's investment is fueling our ability to move faster, build smarter, and deliver the mission-critical power solutions that communities and industries urgently need."

The ongoing capital raise targets institutional investors, private equity firms, and strategic partners who recognize the convergence of energy, national security, and economic revival as the defining opportunity of this decade.

FieldStone Capital and Red Post Energy will announce additional partnerships and deployments in the coming months as part of a broader initiative to drive the nation's energy resilience revolution.

