Red Post Energy Appoints James E. Campos as President of Red Post Energy Futures

HOUSTON and WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Post Energy, LLC, a leading developer of large-scale energy infrastructure projects, today announced the appointment of James E. Campos as President of Red Post Energy Futures, the company's newly launched division focused on next-generation energy development, strategic partnerships, and long-term infrastructure deployment across the United States.

Campos brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience at the intersection of government, energy policy, economic development, and national strategic initiatives. He previously served as Deputy Secretary of Commerce & Trade for the Commonwealth of Virginia and as Executive Director of the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, where he led statewide efforts to advance economic growth, attract major investment, and strengthen energy innovation initiatives.

In his new role, Campos will oversee the growth and execution of Red Post Energy Futures, including the expansion of strategic project pipelines, stakeholder engagement efforts, and partnerships aligned with national priorities for energy reliability, dispatchable generation, and industrial growth.

"James is a respected energy and economic development leaders in the country," said Lance Medlin, Chief Executive Officer of Red Post Energy. "His ability to bridge public-sector leadership with private-sector execution is exactly what Red Post Energy Futures was built for. As we expand our national footprint, James will be instrumental in shaping our strategy and accelerating the development of high-impact projects."

Campos will lead initiatives supporting Red Post Energy's long-term strategy to meet rising power demand driven by industrial expansion, grid reliability needs, and emerging load growth from sectors such as AI and data centers.

"I'm honored to join Red Post Energy at such a pivotal moment for America's energy future," said Campos. "The demand for reliable, scalable, and dispatchable power generation is accelerating nationwide. Red Post Energy Futures represents a bold platform for developing projects that align with national economic priorities, grid resiliency, and long-term energy security. I look forward to working with the Red Post team to expand our impact and deliver meaningful infrastructure solutions."

Red Post Energy Futures will focus on advancing large-scale energy development projects, strategic site selection, partnerships with technology leaders, and long-term deployment planning to support the United States' evolving energy needs.

About Red Post Energy

Red Post Energy, LLC is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure development company focused on large-scale dispatchable power generation and next-generation project deployment. The company advances strategic energy solutions designed to strengthen grid reliability, support industrial growth, and meet rising national demand for secure, scalable electricity infrastructure.

