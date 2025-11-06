Red Post Energy is proud to announce that Brigadier General Blaine D. Holt, U.S Air Force (Ret.), has joined our Advisory Board. As President Donald J. Trump and Secretary Christopher Wright set out to restore American energy dominance, Red Post Energy is answering the call.

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Post Energy, a U.S.-based developer of combined cycle power plants (CCPPs) committed to strengthening the nation's energy independence, proudly announces the appointment of Brigadier General Blaine D. Holt, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), to its Advisory Board.

General Holt, a recognized authority on military readiness, national security strategy, and global energy resilience, has been an outspoken advocate for addressing America's energy vulnerabilities as a matter of national defense. His public remarks and media commentary have consistently underscored that energy security is national security—a theme that aligns perfectly with Red Post Energy's mission to provide stable, domestic, and defense-aligned energy solutions across the United States.

"Energy is the foundation of America's strength — economic, military, and moral," said General Holt. "Red Post Energy's commitment to modernizing the nation's power infrastructure is not just about meeting demand; it's about ensuring that our military bases, critical industries, and communities are never left vulnerable to foreign supply disruptions or grid instability."

As a member of the Advisory Board, General Holt will lend his extensive experience in strategic operations, logistics, and national security affairs to help guide Red Post Energy's efforts in building and modernizing power assets critical to defense operations and state resilience.

With military installations and defense suppliers facing mounting challenges from aging grids, cyber threats, and global energy volatility, Red Post Energy's advanced power generation model is designed to deliver reliable, domestic energy that supports both civilian and defense infrastructure.

"Having General Holt join our Advisory Board sends a clear signal," said Lance Medlin, CEO and Founder of Red Post Energy. "Red Post Energy is not just in the business of generating power — we're in the business of protecting America's future. Our mission is to work hand-in-hand with government and state partners to ensure every region of the country can meet its growing energy demand while strengthening our national security posture."

About General Blaine D. Holt

Brigadier General Blaine D. Holt (Ret.) is a former U.S. Air Force officer, diplomat, and strategic analyst. He has served in multiple command and NATO roles, including Deputy U.S. Military Representative to NATO, and is a frequent national commentator on defense, energy, and global security issues. General Holt is known for his leadership in operational strategy and his advocacy for America's energy independence as a cornerstone of national security.

About Red Post Energy

Red Post Energy is an American power generation company focused on developing combined cycle power plants (CCPPs) that enhance grid reliability, economic growth, and national security. With assets across Texas, Louisiana, and Virginia, Red Post Energy's projects are strategically positioned to serve industrial growth, data center expansion, and defense-related infrastructure.

Red Post Energy is solving complex energy challenges—ensuring the United States remains energy independent, economically competitive, and secure for decades to come.

Media Contact:

Red Post Energy

Lance Medlin

[email protected]

936-324-1143

www.redpostenergy.com

SOURCE Red Post Energy