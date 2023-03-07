Red Robin Brings the YUMMM! to Glendale, Ariz. with Opening of New Restaurant

First 50 guests on opening day will receive a $50 gift card and commemorative t-shirt; one lucky guest will receive a $500 surprise

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is something new to be excited about in Glendale, Arizona! Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews will be opening its doors for dine-in, carryout, and delivery on March 8th and bringing all the YUMMM with it. Located at 9116 W. Glendale Avenue, Red Robin's newest location marks its 19th restaurant in Arizona. To help celebrate, the first 50 guests in line at 11 a.m. on opening day will receive a commemorative t-shirt and $50 Red Robin gift card. One lucky Red Robin fan will be surprised with a $500 gift card.

A new Red Robin restaurant opens March 8, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz., serving gourmet burgers and brews, located at 9116 W. Glendale Ave. Red Robin President and CEO G.J. Hart, Make-A-Wish America President and CEO Leslie Motter and the Glendale Chamber of Commerce celebrate the opening of the 19th Red Robin location in Arizona, as well as Red Robin’s newly-announced national giving partnership with Make-A-Wish, with a ribbon cutting on March 6, 2023.

"We are excited to be bringing our menu of iconic American favorites to Glendale and have the opportunity to expand our restaurants within the great state of Arizona," said G.J. Hart, Red Robin President and Chief Executive Officer. "We invite everyone in the community to come gather with friends and family for a memorable meal at our table full of delicious burgers, Bottomless Steak Fries and much more."

Guests will be able to enjoy Red Robin's iconic menu of creative, gourmet burgers, Bottomless Steak Fries, creamy milkshakes and more in the location's spacious dining room and outdoor patio with a wonderful view of Westgate. In addition, Red Robin Glendale will be serving up delicious Donatos® pizza with Edge to Edge® toppings and offering Happy Hour specials from 3-6 p.m. on weekdays.

Highlights of the Red Robin menu include:

Signature Gourmet Burgers like the Whiskey River® BBQ Burger with crispy onion straws and cheddar, the Banzai Burger with a teriyaki-glazed patty and grilled pineapple and many more; plus the option to customize your burger with high-quality beef, grilled turkey, veggie, lettuce-wrapped or Impossible ™ Burger patties

like the Whiskey River® BBQ Burger with crispy onion straws and cheddar, the Banzai Burger with a teriyaki-glazed patty and grilled pineapple and many more; plus the option to customize your burger with high-quality beef, grilled turkey, veggie, lettuce-wrapped or Impossible Burger patties Shareable Appetizers and Sides like Red Robin's famous Bottomless Steak Fries and Towering Onion Rings®

like Red Robin's famous Bottomless Steak Fries and Towering Onion Rings® Craveable Salads, Sandwiches and Entrees including the Avo-Cobb-O Salad and California Chicken Sandwich with grilled chicken breast, house-made guac and hardwood-smoked bacon

including the Avo-Cobb-O Salad and California Chicken Sandwich with grilled chicken breast, house-made guac and hardwood-smoked bacon Premium Donatos pizza with Edge to Edge® toppings. Burgers? Pizza? Why choose!

pizza with Edge to Edge® toppings. Burgers? Pizza? Why choose! Indulgent Shakes and Desserts

A full bar serving premium beer, craft brews and creative cocktails

Red Robin Glendale will be open daily at 11 a.m., closing at 10 p.m. Sun-Thurs and 11 p.m. Fri-Sat.

New Glendale-area Guests are encouraged to sign up for Red Robin Royalty® and join more than 11 million members who are eligible to receive additional rewards and benefits from Red Robin throughout the year, visit www.redrobin.com/rewards or download the Red Robin mobile app.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and American favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 510 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

