RED ROBIN UNLEASHES FAMOUS GOURMET BURGERS, BREWS AND FUN AT NEWEST LOCATION IN ROSSFORD, OHIO

"We're proud to continue to grow in the great state of Ohio with the opening of our newest Red Robin location in Rossford," said Victor Ansara, co-owner of the family owned Ansara Restaurant Group, which operates three franchised Red Robin locations in Ohio and 19 in Michigan. "We thank the community for the warm welcome since our soft opening in December and look forward to serving up burger bliss for many years to come!"

To celebrate, guests are invited to join in the bun-derful ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. EST on Jan. 11! The ceremony will take place at Red Robin located at Crossroads Centre at 9854 Olde US 20 and will feature a ribbon cutting, remarks from community leaders and franchisee Victor Ansara.

The Ansara Restaurant Group will also present a $2,500 donation to the Rossford Fire Association. Following the ceremony, guests are invited to take their picture with beloved mascot Red. The restaurant is open for business as usual after, so be sure to bring your appetite!

"Since bringing our gourmet burger magic to Ohio more than 40 years ago, this market has become one of our largest and home to some of Red Robin's most loyal guests," said GJ Hart, president and CEO, Red Robin. "We congratulate our incredible partners at Ansara Restaurant Group on the opening of this beautiful new location and look forward to making memories with our Rossford guests over delicious burgers and bottomless sides."

Now open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, guests can savor more than 20 creative, gourmet burgers, Bottomless Steak Fries, creamy milkshakes and more at the new Rossford location. The fun doesn't stop there! Red Robin Rossford will offer happy hour specials from 3-6 p.m. on weekdays.

Highlights of the Red Robin menu include:

Signature Gourmet Burgers like the Smashed Avocado 'N Bacon burger with freshly smashed avocado and hardwood-smoked bacon, the Banzai burger with a teriyaki-glazed patty and grilled pineapple, and many more.

Shareable Appetizers like Towering Onion Rings® and sweet and spicy Tsunami Shrimp to more than 30 Bottomless Sides & Drinks from famous Bottomless Steak Fries to Freckled Lemonades, Root Beer Floats and more.

Craveable Salads, Sandwiches and Entrees including the Avo-Cobb-O Salad and California Chicken Sandwich with grilled chicken breast, house-made guacamole and hardwood-smoked bacon, and new Whiskey River® BBQ Ribs served with coleslaw and choice of Bottomless side.

Indulgent Shakes and Desserts like our creamy Caramel Apple Pie Milkshake available for a limited-time and guest favorite, Cinnamon Sugar Towering Doh! Rings®.

A full bar serving premium craft brews and creative cocktails like the new Casamigos Cadillac Margarita and Old Fashioned made with Angel's Envy bourbon.

Become a Red Robin Royalty® member and receive additional rewards and benefits from Red Robin throughout the year by signing up via www.redrobin.com/rewards or the Red Robin mobile app.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( www.redrobin.com ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 500 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.