Red Roof® Partners with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® this Holiday Season to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is once again partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® for the holidays to help raise money to defeat childhood cancer, while bringing consumers savings as they embark on their holiday travels.

Red Roof® kicked off this year’s Room In Your Heart® giving season campaign by donating $10,000 to St. Jude at its annual Brand Conference in October.

Travelers who book and stay at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property now through December 30, 2024, save up to 15% on their stay. In addition, 5% of the purchase price from that stay, completed before December 30, 2024, will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Guests may book directly using VP Code 628790 at redroof.com or on the app, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, or any property, to support St. Jude.

"All children deserve to live their best life and celebrate every moment and that's why this giving season, Red Roof's Room In Your Heart® is helping St. Jude give kids with cancer that chance," said Red Roof Vice President of Marketing Lisa Jordan. "Red Roof kicked off this year's campaign by donating $10,000 to St. Jude at our annual Brand Conference in October."

When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

"St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is grateful for another year of support from Red Roof this holiday season through its 'Room In Your Heart' campaign," said Lyles Eddins, Senior Vice President, Relational Advancement, for ALSAC , the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Red Roof's support provides a way for the traveling community to come together to help others this holiday season in a powerful way. Together, we can save more lives."

Previous Room in Your Heart philanthropic campaigns have been impactful for selected organizations, including No Kid Hungry®, United Way Worldwide®, American Cancer Society®, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund®, the USO®, Canine Companions®, and more.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment, serving millions of guests each year. Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, The Red Collection®, and Red Roof's dual-branded properties. Red Roof has over 60,000 rooms in more than 700 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Japan. For more information, visit redroof.com or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit redrooffranchising.com .

Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

