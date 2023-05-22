Red Roof® Celebrates Being Named #1 Best Budget Hotel and its 50th Anniversary with Special Offers and a Sweepstakes to Help Travelers Afford Vacations this Summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, has a lot to celebrate with its guests this summer. In honor of its 50th anniversary, and being named the #1 'Best Budget Hotel Brand in America' by USA Today readers, Red Roof is helping ease the cost of coveted summer vacations for travelers by offering free hotel stays and special prizes now through September 5, 2023.

As part of the Red Roof '50th Anniversary Celebration' promotion, RediRewards members who complete two separate stays at Red Roof locations any time between May 22 and September 5, 2023, will earn bonus points for a free night at any Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+ or HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof. In addition, RediRewards members will receive 15% discounted Member Exclusive Rates. To participate, consumers must be a member of the Red Roof loyalty program RediRewards, which is free to join, and then register free online for the promotion. After completing the first stay, consumers will get rewarded for travel!

Once registered, travelers will also be automatically entered into the Red Roof 50th Anniversary Celebration Sweepstakes*, where they are qualified for the chance to win the ultimate prize of a cruise, or an Orlando vacation package, including lodging at Spot X by The Red Collection Orlando, for a traveler and three of his or her guests, for eight days and seven nights. Each completed stay at a Red Roof location gives members an additional entry into the sweepstakes. There will be one drawing every month to select a grand prize winner.

In addition, through the sweepstakes, Red Roof is offering travelers the chance to win $50 Visa gift cards, to help with gas and other travel costs, through weekly drawings.

"In the spirit of celebration for our 50th anniversary this year, amidst rising costs, Red Roof is making it easier for consumers to afford that well-deserved summer vacation by offering special money-saving promotions, giveaways and sweepstakes," said Marina MacDonald, Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer.

"Customer satisfaction is our top priority at Red Roof, and being recognized, once again, as the number one Budget Hotel Brand by USA Today readers, reaffirms that our strategy for giving travelers the best experience at the best price, is working," said George Limbert, Red Roof President.

With over 60,000 rooms in nearly 700 properties across the country and internationally, there is sure to be a Red Roof conveniently located along your travel route. Check out all Red Roof locations online at https://www.redroof.com/why-red-roof/maps.

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof, now in its 50th year, has over 60,000 rooms in more than 680 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering the best experience and value in the lodging industry. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room nationwide at no additional cost**. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, with enhanced amenities in clean, modern, comfortable rooms; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. Guests can go Beyond Free Nights® with the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®. Hospitality goes beyond the hotel room through Red Roof's ESG program, Purpose with Heart— an umbrella for operating behaviors and policies, as well as Red Roof's existing legacy social responsibility program, Room in Your Heart. For reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices. 

Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

*No purchase necessary. 50 US/DC. Must be a RediRewards member when entering, 18+. Ends 9/5/23. For Rules/eligibility and how to earn bonus entries without booking or completing a stay, visit https://www.redroof.com/deals/national-deals/summer-deal/sweepstakes.

**Pet accommodations policy may vary at some locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly. 

