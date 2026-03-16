Red Roof Delivers Results, Innovation and Impact in 2025; Well Positioned for Continued Profitable Growth in 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, wrapped up 2025 well-positioned for profitable growth. The transformative year was marked by operational excellence, tech innovation and expanded franchise demand. The company continued its momentum in 2025 with strong key indicators of the health of the business, enhanced guest satisfaction and strategic partnerships. Key highlights from the year include:

Business performance : Increased market share with The Red Collection portfolio leading the way at a 2 percent gain and Red Roof Inn gaining 1.1 percent. The company earned a RevPAR Index of 101.4 for the year, a particular value to hotel owners and operators. Additionally, a new guest app was launched, resulting in an over 65 percent increase in app-generated revenue year-on-year.

: Increased market share with The Red Collection portfolio leading the way at a 2 percent gain and Red Roof Inn gaining 1.1 percent. The company earned a RevPAR Index of 101.4 for the year, a particular value to hotel owners and operators. Additionally, a new guest app was launched, resulting in an over 65 percent increase in app-generated revenue year-on-year. Franchise and ownership growth : Developed a robust pipeline to add 3,500 new rooms to the brand. New hotel executions increased 35 percent from 2024. The RIDE with Red Roof program welcomed new owners from underrepresented markets, and launched a partnership with Bridge, a digital financing platform, to improve access to capital for hotel owners and developers.

: Developed a robust pipeline to add 3,500 new rooms to the brand. New hotel executions increased 35 percent from 2024. The RIDE with Red Roof program welcomed new owners from underrepresented markets, and launched a partnership with Bridge, a digital financing platform, to improve access to capital for hotel owners and developers. Guest experience and performance gains : Launched new In Stay SMS texting technology with Sojern across all of its more than 700 properties, which contributed to an improvement in internal quality metrics as well as an increase in social scores.

: Launched new In Stay SMS texting technology with Sojern across all of its more than 700 properties, which contributed to an improvement in internal quality metrics as well as an increase in social scores. Trusted technology : Partnered with FreedomPay to install a fully integrated payment solutions system across its portfolio throughout the United States. The new technology is focused on speed, security and flexibility. It improves the payment experience for franchisees. The company also completed direct connectivity with several OTA partners and kicked off a new revenue management system rollout, both of which are contributing to increased savings for franchisees.

: Partnered with FreedomPay to install a fully integrated payment solutions system across its portfolio throughout the United States. The new technology is focused on speed, security and flexibility. It improves the payment experience for franchisees. The company also completed direct connectivity with several OTA partners and kicked off a new revenue management system rollout, both of which are contributing to increased savings for franchisees. Purpose With Heart progress : Strengthened the Red Roof Purpose With Heart program — a long-term commitment to improve the way team members work at Red Roof. Completed advanced cultural competency training for nearly 700 Red Roof team members and owners (a 210 percent increase in e-learning participation in the competency training) and maintained 100 percent annual human trafficking prevention training across all properties and team members. The brand also supported key causes via its Room In Your Heart purpose-driven program with partners like Canine Companions, No Kid Hungry, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

: Strengthened the Red Roof Purpose With Heart program — a long-term commitment to improve the way team members work at Red Roof. Completed advanced cultural competency training for nearly 700 Red Roof team members and owners (a 210 percent increase in e-learning participation in the competency training) and maintained 100 percent annual human trafficking prevention training across all properties and team members. The brand also supported key causes via its Room In Your Heart purpose-driven program with partners like Canine Companions, No Kid Hungry, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. National recognition: Earned USA TODAY's 10Best 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. Red Roof Inn was named the No. 1 Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand. Additionally, Red Roof was honored with a 2025 Bronze Adrian Award from HSMAI for outstanding travel marketing.

"2025 was a year of delivering on our promises," said Red Roof President Zack Gharib. "By investing in our people, embracing innovative technology, deepening relationships with our partners and concentrating on business performance and quality, we strengthened our position as the go-to brand in economy lodging while creating value for franchisees, guests, team members and communities."

Gharib kicked off his "Elevate Tour" in 2025, where he visited more than 50 hotels and met with owners to move the business forward, enhance the guest experience and champion the company's core values —HABITS — across teams nationwide. Quarterly virtual owner town hall meetings were executed where the company engaged with franchisees and shared industry and consumer trends, development opportunities and company initiatives. Red Roof looks ahead to continued growth, expansion, and innovation in 2026, with a focus on strategic, scalable tools and initiatives that empower franchisees and elevate the guest experience.

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment, serving millions of guests each year. Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, The Red Collection®, and Red Roof's dual-branded properties. Red Roof has over 60,000 rooms in more than 700 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Japan. For more information, visit redroof.com or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit redrooffranchising.com.

Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

SOURCE Red Roof