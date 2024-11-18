Red Roof® Gives Travelers a Head Start on Black Friday and Travel Tuesday Sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, knows that travel memories are precious, as are hard-earned dollars, which is why, this travel season, when consumers stay a little longer at a Red Roof, they will save a lot more. Red Roof is giving travelers a head start on Black Friday and Travel Tuesday deals with its new promotion, starting on Monday, November 18.

Travelers will save 30% on three or more nights stays at participating Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® properties when they book from November 18 – through December 4, 2024, and stay between November 18 – December 15, 2024.

Travelers will save 30% on three or more nights stays at participating Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® properties when they book from November 18 – through December 4, 2024, and stay between November 18 – December 15, 2024.* Guests can book their stays at redroof.com or on the app, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, with online travel agencies, or at any participating property.

"Thanksgiving travel days are typically some of the busiest times for road travel each year. Red Roof is alleviating some of the holiday stress by providing comfortable and relaxing rooms to guests along their way, and rewarding them for their stays," said Red Roof Vice President of Marketing Lisa Jordan. "At Red Roof, we believe families should be able to experience affordable getaways while creating lasting memories each holiday season."

For additional value, Red Roof RediRewards® members can earn points on every qualifying stay. RediPoints can be redeemed for free nights, hotel discounts, gift cards and more. RediRewards is quick, easy and free to join.

With more than 700 Red Roof properties across the country, there is sure to be one located along your route this holiday season.

*30% offer applies to stays of a minimum three nights booked November 18 – December 4, 2024 for stays occurring November 18 – December 15, 2024. Good at participating Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof and The Red Collection hotels. Must be booked via redroof.com, the Red Roof App, 800.RED.ROOF or the property direct. Subject to availability at participating hotels. Blackout dates may apply at some properties.

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment, serving millions of guests each year. Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, The Red Collection®, and Red Roof's dual-branded properties. Red Roof has over 60,000 rooms in more than 700 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Japan. For more information, visit redroof.com or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit redrooffranchising.com .

Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

SOURCE Red Roof