Red Roof® Hosts Second Forum on Leadership for Women Entrepreneurs

The brainchild of Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer Marina MacDonald, the Forum is a venue for women to openly discuss and collaborate on the successes they've accomplished and the issues they've faced in the workplace. MacDonald has been recognized for her impressive work in guiding women in the hospitality industry, receiving the American Hotel and Lodging Association's Paving the Way Award and being named one of the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Hospitality by Hotel Management Magazine in 2017.

"While we have always been proud of accomplishments of women, it is more important than ever to help guide and empower women in light of the movements sweeping the nation," said Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "At Red Roof, women are important contributors as staff members, executives, owners, general managers and investors. This Forum is a way to celebrate all that they do and arm them with tools to help them reach their full potential."

This year's Red Roof Forum on Leadership for Women Entrepreneurs will be held at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort and Conference Center in Oak Brook, Illinois on May 9 and 10. Red Roof executives will lead sessions on the industry's business environment and building genuine relationships through franchising, while acclaimed guest speakers will share insights on leadership and personal empowerment. The Forum will also serve as an invaluable networking opportunity for women coming together across the hospitality industry.

"We have always been champions for women," says Andrew Alexander, President, Red Roof. "Our Red Roof executive women are paving the way for other women to move through the ranks by sharing the successes and challenges they have encountered. This Forum brings women from the hospitality industry together from across the country and provides them actionable tools for advancement."

For years, Red Roof has been dedicated to ensuring female employees have the tools and opportunities to be outstanding hospitality professionals. At this year's Forum, the company will welcome two shining female entrepreneurs: moderator Lalia Rach and keynote speaker Shelmina Abji. Rach, who also moderated the 2016 Forum in New Orleans, is the Dean Emeritus of the New York University Preston Robert Tisch Center for Hospitality, Tourism and Sports Management, and an acclaimed speaker in her own right. Abji, a former Vice President at IBM, will follow her address at the 2017 AAHOA Conference with an expanded message for women about maximizing their potential.

Registration for the 2018 Red Roof Forum on Leadership for Women Entrepreneurs is open and women from across the hospitality industry are cordially invited to attend. To register and for more information, attendees and industry guests can learn more here.

