Red Roof Names Zack Gharib as President

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, has named hotel industry veteran Zack Gharib as President, effective immediately.

Gharib brings more than two decades of senior management experience in franchising, operations and brand management with companies such as Marriott, Vacasa, LaQuinta by Wyndham and Highgate Homes. He is widely regarded as a hospitality management innovator, having created and launched award-winning development, strategic planning and franchise operations programs over more than two decades of industry leadership. He joins Red Roof as the company accelerates its growth towards 700 hotels across the U.S., and renews its focus on expanded and deepened franchise relationships.

Red Roof also announced the promotion of Fouad Malouf to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Malouf will support Gharib by overseeing the company's day-to-day operations, as the company doubles down on the unique culture of service and execution that has made Red Roof the preferred franchise partner for hotel owners across the industry. Having joined the company in 1982, Malouf brings more than four decades of continuous and increasing management responsibility to his new role. He most recently served as Senior Vice President for Franchise Operations.

Mohamed Thowfeek, Member of the Red Roof Board of Directors and Red Roof Interim President, said, "We are happy to welcome Zack Gharib as Red Roof's new President, an appointment that we are confident will take the brand and its franchise partners to new heights. Zack brings a laser focus on growth and operations excellence to his new role, and has demonstrated his ability to deliver transformative results for some of the most widely regarded brands in the hotel industry." He concluded, "We look forward to Zack's immediate positive impact on Red Roof and its franchisees, and also congratulate Fouad Malouf on his promotion to Chief Operating Officer. Fouad brings unmatched knowledge and experience with the Red Roof brand and franchise community, and will work closely with Zack to accelerate the company's growth and franchising excellence in the months ahead."

Zack Gharib said, "I am deeply honored and excited to be joining Red Roof as its President at this dynamic and promising moment in the company's development." He continued, "I am passionate about helping owners, franchisees and team members achieve their fullest potential, deliver exceptional guest service, and achieve operational excellence – which I hope will be instrumental in driving Red Roof's continued growth and success. I look forward to developing a program of focused action and results that will help drive this venerable brand's growth and transformation for many years to come."

Gharib is relocating to Columbus, Ohio and will operate out of Red Roof's corporate headquarters there.

