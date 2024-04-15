Red Roof® Room in Your HeartSM Supports No Kid Hungry® to Eliminate Childhood Hunger and Incents Travelers to Help the Cause

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is teaming up with No Kid Hungry® to help eliminate childhood hunger, through its 'Room In Your HeartSM (RIYH) purpose-driven program, and its guests can help the cause. When travelers book a stay at Red Roof in April and May, a portion of the revenue will be donated to No Kid Hungry, and in turn, travelers will receive a discount on their stay.

Travelers who book and stay at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property from April 14, 2024, through May 23, 2024, save 10%-15% on their stay, and 5% of the purchase price from that stay will be donated to No Kid Hungry with a minimum donation of $5,000.* Guests may book directly using Promo Code 'SALE' at redroof.com or on the app, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, or any property.

"Summer can be the hungriest time of year for kids who rely on school meals," said Marina MacDonald, Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer. "Red Roof's Room In Your Heart program is a perfect fit to team up with No Kid Hungry as they work to help schools, community organizations and state agencies implement programs to ensure each child gets three meals a day. Our support will not only raise funds for this important mission, but also amplify their resources to ensure that families and communities are aware, and kids are well-fed."

Thanks to the work of No Kid Hungry and their partners, there are new federal programs in place to help families buy and access food during the summer. These programs could benefit more than 30 million children in the United States.

"With the support of brands like Red Roof, No Kid Hungry is making sure every child gets the food they need to thrive," said Allison Shuffield, Managing Director of Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength. "Thanks to a new combination of summer meal programs and grocery benefits for families to buy food this summer, we now have the tools we need to end summer hunger for good. Support from brands like Red Roof makes all the difference."

To find free meals served by organizations in your community, text 304-304. Data & message rates may apply.

