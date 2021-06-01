Red Roof® Invites Future Guests to Book "Feel Good" Summer Travel as Part of Room in Your Heart Program to Support Canine Companions®

"The Room in Your Heart program was developed to give travelers the opportunity to help foster change as they make everyday decisions and we understand the impact Canine Companions has on those in need," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "This summer, our guests can hit the road with their pets in tow and contribute to the continued success of helping match those with disabilities with service dogs."

Using cutting-edge research and training programs to ensure the success and quality of their teams, Canine Companions transforms the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs that assist with practical tasks, as well as provide unconditional love and acceptance—free of charge. This powerful relationship leads to increased independence, self-esteem and inclusion for a person with a disability.

"Partners like Red Roof allow our services to thrive and expand through generous donations that will have a direct impact on those looking for increased independence through the assistance of service dogs," says Jeanine Konopelski, Vice President Marketing and Advocacy, Canine Companions. "The connection between humans and animals can be transformative and we can't thank future travelers enough for their compassion and commitment to our mission as they make plans this summer."

As part of the Room in Your Heart program, travelers who book and complete a stay between June 1 – July 31, 2021 can enjoy 15% off at participating properties and 5% of revenue from each stay will benefit Canine Companions when they use VP code 628474 on redroof.com, by calling 800.RED.ROOF or 877-EXTENDED, or at a participating property.

Red Roof loves pets and offers a pets-stay-free policy*** to make summer travel seamless, especially as more Americans plan to travel with their pets this year. Red Roof offers more than 660 properties in 43 states along with perks including a dedicated RediClean™ program to help keep guests and staff safe and a flexible cancellation policy at most properties that allows changes up to 6 p.m. the date of arrival.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 660 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost***. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® - a unique owner-operator history establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

About Canine Companions ®

Canine Companions is the largest non-profit provider of trained service dogs with six regional training centers across the country. Established in 1975, Canine Companions provides expertly trained service dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities and is recognized worldwide for the excellence of its dogs, and quality and longevity of the matches it makes between dogs and people. There is no charge for the dog, its training and on-going follow-up services. For more information, visit canine.org or call 1-800-572-BARK.

*According to Canine Companions.

**VP Code valid for 15% discount at participating inns for stays booked and completed June 1-July 31, 2021. 5% commission on completed stays paid by inns, donated to Canine Companions.

*** One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e., cat or dog) is welcome per room. Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

