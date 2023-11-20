Red Roof® Kicks-Off Holiday Season with Week-Long Black Friday and Cyber Monday Flash Sale

News provided by

Red Roof

20 Nov, 2023, 09:01 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether taking a road trip to visit family, or heading to the slopes or the Sun Belt for some rest and relaxation, Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to make holiday travel easier and more affordable. This year, Red Roof is once again offering a week-long Black Friday flash sale, starting on Monday, November 20.

Continue Reading
Travelers who make a reservation at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property from November 20 through November 27, 2023, and stay between November 20, 2023, through February 29, 2024, will save 20% off their stay. Guests may book directly using code ‘SALE’ at redroof.com or on the app, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, or at any property.
Travelers who make a reservation at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property from November 20 through November 27, 2023, and stay between November 20, 2023, through February 29, 2024, will save 20% off their stay. Guests may book directly using code ‘SALE’ at redroof.com or on the app, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, or at any property.

Travelers who make a reservation at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property from November 20 through November 27, 2023, and stay between November 20, 2023, through February 29, 2024, will save 20% off their stay*. Guests may book directly using code 'SALE' at redroof.com or on the app, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, or at any property. And because no family member should be left behind, pets stay free at Red Roof**.

In addition to the savings travelers receive during the Red Roof Black Friday flash sale, Red Roof RediRewards® members always save on every Red Roof visit, year-round. RediRewards is easy, quick and free to join.

With over 60,000 rooms in nearly 700 properties across the country and internationally, there is sure to be a Red Roof conveniently located along your travel route. Check out all Red Roof locations online at https://www.redroof.com/why-red-roof/maps.

About Red Roof
Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof, now in its 50th year, has over 60,000 rooms in nearly 700 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering the best experience and value in the lodging industry. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room nationwide at no additional cost**. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, with enhanced amenities in clean, modern, comfortable rooms; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. Guests can go Beyond Free Nights® with the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®. Hospitality goes beyond the hotel room through Red Roof's ESG program, Purpose with Heart— an umbrella for operating behaviors and policies, as well as Red Roof's existing legacy social responsibility program, Room in Your Heart. For reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices. 

Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

*Some blackout dates apply and vary by location.

**Pet accommodations policy may vary at some locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly. 

SOURCE Red Roof

Also from this source

Red Roof® Partners with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® this Holiday Season to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer

Red Roof® Partners with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® this Holiday Season to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer

Every child deserves to live their best life, and that's why this Giving Season, Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is once...
Red Roof® SHE Leads Forum Celebrates, Supports and Inspires Women in Hospitality to Fuel Personal and Professional Growth

Red Roof® SHE Leads Forum Celebrates, Supports and Inspires Women in Hospitality to Fuel Personal and Professional Growth

Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, hosted over 200 attendees at its 2023 SHE Leads Forum in Dallas. From sound baths to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.