Red Roof® Kicks Off Summer Rest + Repeat and Rewards Summer Travelers with Free Nights

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official, summer vacations are back in full force, and amid soaring airfares, most travelers are opting for road trips. According to The Vacationer summer travel survey, more than 75% of American adults intend to take a road trip this summer.

After traveling on the road for hours, Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, believes you deserve your own comfortable and affordable space to relax, recharge and rest. That's why, when travelers book and complete two separate stays at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property between May 24 – September 3, 2024, – including Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends – they will earn 8500 points, enough for a free night at any Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+, or HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof.

Guests must be a member of the RediRewards® loyalty program to qualify, and must register for the 'Rest + Repeat' promotion on the Red Roof site. RediRewards is quick, easy and free to join. Registration opens on May 20, and guests can book directly with the hotel, on redroof.com, on the Red Roof app, or by calling 800.RED.ROOF.

"Red Roof is helping travelers hit the road this summer by rewarding them with points for free nights to make it easier to take those well-deserved getaways," said Marina MacDonald, Red Roof chief marketing officer. "In addition to the Rest + Repeat promotion, RediRewards members always receive Member Exclusive Rates, so they can continue to be rewarded for their travel all year with the lowest available rates."

This summer, waterfront, theme parks and landmark destinations will be high on travelers' getaway lists, and some of the nearly 700 Red Roof properties near beach and resort locations include:

SPOT X by Red Roof Collection Orlando / International Drive ( Orlando, FL )

) Red Roof PLUS+ Palm Coast ( Palm Coast, FL )

( ) Red Roof Inn Myrtle Beach Hotel - Market Common ( Myrtle Beach, SC )

) Red Roof Inn & Suites Pigeon Forge - Parkway ( Pigeon Forge, TN )

) Red Roof Inn & Suites Monterey ( Monterey, CA )

) Red Roof Inn Williamsburg ( Williamsburg, VA )

) Costa Azul Suites Virginia Beach by Red Collection ( Virginia Beach, VA )

) HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Salt Lake City - Mid Valley ( Salt Lake City, UT )

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment, serving millions of guests each year. Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, The Red Collection®, and Red Roof's dual-branded properties. Red Roof has over 60,000 rooms in nearly 700 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Japan. For more information, visit redroof.com or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit redrooffranchising.com.

Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

SOURCE Red Roof