Red Roof Names Tim Lipka as Senior Vice President of Operations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, has named Tim Lipka senior vice president of operations, effective immediately.

Lipka joins Red Roof with over a decade of brand leadership experience, most recently at G6 Hospitality, as vice president of brand performance. Before this, he spent over 25 years working in operations roles in the hospitality and food industries.

In his new role at Red Roof, Lipka will be responsible for developing strategies for the franchise operations department to meet brand goals and standards. He will help achieve financial goals and business objectives and increase operating performance.

"Tim Lipka brings extensive brand leadership and franchise development and operations experience to this role as our new senior vice president of operations," said Red Roof President Zack Gharib. "Tim is passionate about joining Red Roof's management team and optimistic about the future success of our brand. His expertise and entrepreneurial spirit will play an important role in working with our franchisees and properties."

Red Roof also announced that Shanna Wright has been promoted to senior vice president of commercial strategy. In her new role, Wright will lead the marketing and distribution departments, aiming to maximize efficiency and drive profitable growth. She previously served as vice president of distribution services at Red Roof.

"Both Tim's appointment and Shanna's promotion underscore the talent and bench strength of our leadership team, and I am looking forward to their positive impact on the business," added Gharib.

Lipka will relocate and will be based, along with Wright, in the Red Roof corporate headquarters in Columbus, Ohio.

