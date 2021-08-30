Red Roof® Offers Last Minute Labor Day Travel Deals and Free Nights

"We know travelers are looking to savor the last bit of summer and our Rest + Repeat offer is the perfect way to add an extra night or two as part of an extended Labor Day weekend," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "Our properties across the country are ready to welcome holiday travelers as they create lasting memories with the entire family, including their pets."

Travelers can make plans now to earn free nights before the Rest + Repeat offer ends and enjoy perks like spacious rooms, free wi-fi and a pets stay free policy.*** They can simply register for the promotion on redroof.com or by calling 800.RED.ROOF or 877-EXTENDED, then complete two separate stays between now and September 7 to earn 7,000 RediPoints-- enough for a free night.

In addition to Rest + Repeat, last-minute bookers can also enjoy ongoing deals including:

It's a Seniors' Summer: Seniors reuniting with loved ones can take advantage of low rates with an extra 10% off all year round. ID is required at check in.

Seniors reuniting with loved ones can take advantage of low rates with an extra 10% off all year round. ID is required at check in. Military and Veteran Discount: Active Military and their families can travel with 10% savings and Veterans can book and always expect 20% off best available room rates.

Active Military and their families can travel with 10% savings and Veterans can book and always expect 20% off best available room rates. Pawfect Guests: Pets always stay free at participating Red Roof properties, providing guests with the opportunity to bring everyone along for the ride without the extra fees.***

Red Roof offers more than 660 properties in 43 states along with perks including a dedicated RediClean™ program to help keep guests and staff safe and a flexible cancellation policy at most properties that allows changes up to 6 p.m. the date of arrival.

Those ready to make last minute Labor Day plans can view and book all active offers at redroof.com, or can call 800.RED.ROOF for more information.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 660 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost**. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® - a unique owner-operator history establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

*According to a recent survey by The Vacationist

**Travelers must be RediRewards members or join RediRewards to participate. A stay is defined as consecutive nights at the same hotel regardless of check-ins/outs and must be a paid stay. Third party bookings are not eligible.

*** One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e., cat or dog) is welcome per room. Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

SOURCE Red Roof

Related Links

https://www.redroof.com

