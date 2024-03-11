Red Roof® Offers Rewards to Travelers Hitting the Road this Spring for Any Go-ccasion

Rest + Repeat® at Red Roof while following March basketball or catching the solar eclipse

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no shortage of occasions to inspire travelers to "go," whether hitting the road for March basketball, spring break, or viewing the solar eclipse. Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is rewarding travelers and making it easier to celebrate any of this season's "Go-ccasions."

In addition to Member Exclusive Rates, members of the Red Roof's RediRewards® loyalty program who book reservations at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property from March 15 – April 15, 2024, and stay between March 15 – April 15, 2024, will earn double points on each completed stay*. Members can use those points to save when they Rest + Repeat® with Red Roof. RediRewards is free to join, and travelers must sign up for the promotion on the Red Roof site to qualify. Promotion registration opens March 11.

"Red Roof has increased rewards to make it easier for consumers to hit the road, enjoy the many events of Spring and experience an affordable, comfortable room when on the road again," said Marina MacDonald, Red Roof chief marketing officer.

With nearly 700 Red Roof properties across the country – and almost 200 along the path of the Solar Eclipse! – there is sure to be a Red Roof along the route.

*Must be a RediRewards member and register to participate in the Go-ccasion double points offer. Offer valid for stays from March 15 – April 15, 2024, and must begin after member's registration date to qualify for double points. Must be paid stays. Third party bookings not eligible. Points will be applied once the stay is completed, generally within 48 hours, but allow up to 2 weeks. All RediRewards terms and conditions apply.

