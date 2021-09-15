Red Roof® Recognizes September as "Seniors Save Month" with Special Offers and Discounts

"September is for seniors at Red Roof and understanding their desire to explore the country during this peak travel time, we've developed 'Seniors Save Month,'" says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "With a collection of properties across the country, senior travelers can take control of their fall travel plans and rely on the comfort and value we provide as they visit the best destinations to take in seasonal foliage."

During "Seniors Save Month," travelers who book and complete a stay now through September 30, 2021 can receive a 10% discount. This offer is available at redroof.com, by calling 800.RED.ROOF or 877-EXTENDED, or at a participating property.

In addition to this special month of savings for seniors, Red Roof also offers a number of travel incentives and programs including:

Red Roof and AARP – Red Roof now offers AARP members 10% off and a welcome bottle of water year-round and with proof of membership.

Pets Stay Free – As travelers move about the country with their furry companions in tow this fall, pets always stay free with their humans at participating locations.**

Flexible Cancellation - Red Roof understands the need to make changes to reservations while on the road. To help ease the stress of last-minute cancellation needs, most properties allow changes up to 6 p.m. the date of arrival.

Red Roof offers more than 660 properties in 43 states along with perks including a dedicated RediClean™ program to help keep guests and staff safe and complimentary Wi-Fi. For more information and to book, please visit Seniors Discount | Red Roof | Hotel Senior Deals.

*Restrictions based on availability. Must verify senior status at check-in (59+).

** One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e., cat or dog) is welcome per room. Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

