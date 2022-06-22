Red Roof® RediRewards® Loyalty Program Just Got Easier, Offering Best Available Rate

"We're making it easier and faster for our most loyal customers to get the very best rates available, right from our website," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "RediRewards members can see their savings and know that they're getting the best deals we are offering. Their Exclusives rates are easier to find and faster to book."

RediRewards discount offers were previously sent to members monthly in a subscription email. Now, RediRewards members can skip the wait and go straight to the website or the mobile app to find the very best available rates for their destination. The best deals: faster and easier.

Additional benefits of the Red Roof RediRewards program include:

RediPoints ® - Earn points on all rates booked directly across our growing family of Red Roof brands with every stay

- Earn points on all rates booked directly across our growing family of Red Roof brands with every stay RediSave ® – Redeem points for a 30% discount at any of our locations

– Redeem points for a 30% discount at any of our locations RediShop™ – Redeem points for reward options from retail gift cards to merchandise

RediAccess® – Insider access to the best discounts available on products and services across virtually every consumer category, from childcare to rental cars

Further, RediRewards members enjoy these benefits on every stay:

Complimentary bottled water every night during your stay*

Up to 20% off our best available rate when you book up to two days in advance with Advance Purchase**

$2 discount on PREMIUM Rooms AND 500 bonus points for each paid stay in a PREMIUM Room in our PLUS+ locations

discount on PREMIUM Rooms AND 500 bonus points for each paid stay in a PREMIUM Room in our PLUS+ locations Bonus point offers

Advance notice of special offers

Guaranteed 8PM check-in**

check-in** Members-only information/reservation line

Immediate online access to earned rewards

To join RediRewards, or to sign in to your existing RediRewards account and start enjoying your benefits today, visit https://www.redroof.com/redirewards/why-redirewards.

In addition to the RediRewards program upgrades, Red Roof is now making booking easier for all guests with Sertifi secure credit card booking enhancements. Instead of having to call the property for credit card approval when booking third parties, guests can now easily pay for and book others directly on redroof.com. Sertifi automates, saves time, and enhance security and PCI compliance, by providing our guests with an easy and convenient way to do business with Red Roof. Also, when guests book direct room types are guaranteed.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 670 properties and over 60,000 rooms in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost***. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less.® with enhanced amenities at a value price; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app that is available for both iOS and Android devices.

*Daily at Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+, and The Red Collection. Water delivered weekly at HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof.

**Only available at Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+, and The Red Collection.

***One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e., cat or dog) is welcome per room. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

SOURCE Red Roof