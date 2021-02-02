Red Roof® Room in Your Heart campaign partners with United Way to bring awareness - and funds - to the organization and 211

"Our Room in Your Heart purpose-driven initiative has had a major impact in supporting diverse groups and the individuals they serve, and United Way and 211 support so many in need of assistance, especially at this time," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "Room in Your Heart will help to support United Way to bring more awareness and donations to ensure the information helpline continues to benefit a wide variety of communities across the country."

Red Roof is asking their valued guests to book a stay at a Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property. Guests receive a significant discount on their room rate, and a portion of their stay will benefit United Way and the 211 network. Guests save 15% on their stay at participating properties and 5% of revenue from their completed stay booked with the VP code through February 28, 2021 goes to support United Way and the 211 network. Guests may book directly only using VP code, 628218 at redroof.com , or by calling 800.RED.ROOF, or at a participating property. The promotion begins on February 1 and ends February 28, 2021.

Previous Room in Your Heart philanthropic campaigns have been impactful for selected organizations. In 2020, the company offered a helping hand to deserving groups including students, first responders, sick children and military members. Some groups included Flying Horse Farms which provides magical, transformative camp experiences for children with serious illnesses and their families--free of charge; the Freedom Alliance which supports American troops and their families with care packages, grants, scholarships, and other programs, and The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. The TMCF offers merit and need-based scholarships to help talented students obtain an affordable college education.

211 is a vital service leveraged by millions of people across North America. Every day, clients contact 211 to access free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services and childcare and family services. Last year, the 211 network responded to over 20 million requests for assistance across the U.S. The service is available to over 96% of the U.S. population, including in Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, and is also available in most of Canada. Individuals in need or who are looking for information for someone else can call 211 from a cell phone or landline or visit 211.org for more contact options.

"United Way and 211 are a lifeline for those in need — this year more than ever. Every day thousands of people turn to 211 for information, support and hope—whether financial, domestic, health or disaster-related," said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President, United Way Worldwide. "In the wake of Covid-19, calls to 211 have surged up to 400% of regular call volume. Partnering with Red Roof and their purpose program, Room in Your Heart, will enable us to assist more callers in times of crisis."

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 650 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and Home Towne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® - a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards™, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some Home Towne Studios by Red Roof locations.

