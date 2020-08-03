Red Roof® Supports the Thurgood Marshall College Fund under its Room in Your Heart Purpose Campaign

Red Roof and its franchisees pledge to donate $25,000 to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund to support graduating seniors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through Red Roof's Room in Your Heart Program. A percentage of all bookings made for stays from August 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 using code VP627809 will be donated to the fund.

"Doing good is a mandate at Red Roof. Room in Your Heart exemplifies our company's deep commitment to causes that are near and dear to us," says Andrew Alexander, President, Red Roof. "Corporate social responsibility, social giving and access to higher education are embedded in our culture as demonstrated not only through monetary donations and ongoing employee participation and volunteerism but also through Red Roof's Learning Pathways Program. Thurgood Marshall was a beacon of unmitigated hope, fearless progress and incredible fortitude. Our company is proud to contribute to this Fund; our small way of helping to continue Justice Marshall's vision."

"TMCF is proud to partner with Red Roof to raise funds that will support graduating seniors at HBCUs through the Red Roof Room in Your Heart campaign," says Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which represents 47 member-schools. "We applaud Red Roof and its franchisees for their commitment to higher education and dedication to seeing minority groups prosper."

Since 2019, Red Roof®, the leader in upscale economy lodging, through its Room in Your Heart umbrella purpose program, has been giving back to charities across the country including those that assist and support first responders, and organizations that help children and pets. By raising awareness and encouraging consumer involvement and engagement, Red Roof has been able to make monetary donations and/or provide rooms to those most in need.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry with franchises, corporate managed and corporate owned properties, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 650 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil, Canada and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to upper midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and Home Towne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results. ® - a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards™, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some Home Towne Studios by Red Roof locations.

SOURCE Red Roof

Related Links

http://www.redroof.com

