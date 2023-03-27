'Red Schiphol Campaign' Launched to Protect Dutch Economy, Jobs and Holidays

AMSTERDAM, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Schiphol Campaign (www.redschiphol.nl) has launched in response to the Rutte government's decision to limit the number of flights taking off and landing at Schiphol Airport to 440,000 per year (the '440 decision').

The campaign will unite businesses, community activists and trade bodies who are opposed to the decision to limit the number of flight movements at Schiphol and wish to see the decision reversed

"Schiphol Airport is a national asset that helps the Netherlands to punch above its weight in terms of global business connectivity. The airport directly employs over 2,000 people and supports many more jobs throughout the wider economy. In 2019, IATA predicted that if Dutch air travel was weakened, a worrying 84,000 jobs could be lost in the future[1]" said George Chichester, Red Schiphol Campaign Manager.

He added: "Climate change is the most important challenge of this decade, with potentially serious consequences for both current and future generations. However, limiting the number of flights at Schiphol will simply divert the same planes to other hub airports such as Heathrow and Charles De Gaulle; doing nothing to bring down global emissions from aviation."

Reducing the number of flights at Schiphol will also increase competition for the remaining flight slots, leading to an increase in ticket prices. These costs will disproportionately affect ordinary Dutch families, who are already struggling as a result of high energy prices and the cost of living. Rich travellers will be able to shoulder these costs, but ordinary families will have to cut back on travel.

Schiphol's role as a global transport hub helps to support thousands of jobs and businesses in the Netherlands. Prior to the pandemic, the aviation industry contributed €22 billion to the country's GDP and in 2019 Amsterdam was the third-best internationally connected city in Europe.

Red Schiphol encourages any Dutch businesses or citizens who are concerned by the '440 decision' to join the campaign and sign our petition calling on the government to change its position: https://petities.nl/petitions/red-schiphol-verwerp-de-440-beslissing?locale=nl

We also welcome any citizens, businesses, or community groups who want to get involved to contact the campaign via [email protected].

