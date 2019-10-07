Red Wing Shoes Launches Lightest Work Collection Yet

The Zero-G Lite is designed for light-duty industrial jobs inclusive of warehouse, distribution, light manufacturing, service and office to floor roles. Offering a modern casual design, the incredibly lightweight Zero-G Lite collection offers all-day comfort for workers who are on their feet continuously – both on the job and outside of work.

"Our customers expect their workwear to have the same style and comfort as any shoe they would wear off the job site," said Kristin Hamilton, senior product merchandising manager at Red Wing Shoe Company. "Red Wing designed the Zero-G Lite collection to perform like a work shoe while offering modern style and all-day comfort. This allows our customers to seamlessly transition between work, home and anything in between."

Key performance and style features of the Zero-G Lite collection include:





Weight : Styles range in weight from a low 11.7 ounces to 14.2 ounces for a single shoe

: Styles range in weight from a low 11.7 ounces to 14.2 ounces for a single shoe Outsole: The Ultra-Light Sole offers incredible slip resistance as well as oil, gas and chemical resistance

The Ultra-Light Sole offers incredible slip resistance as well as oil, gas and chemical resistance Innovation: Red Wing is the only company in the United States to offer the innovative XL EXTRALIGHT ® Industrial Plus Compound that contributes to key features of the Ultra-Light Sole*

is the only company in to offer the innovative XL EXTRALIGHT Industrial Plus Compound that contributes to key features of the Ultra-Light Sole* Comfort: An EVA footbed provides high-rebound cushioning at key strike points, controls odor and is sustainably made with green materials

An EVA footbed provides high-rebound cushioning at key strike points, controls odor and is sustainably made with green materials Safety protection : Select styles offer a low-profile aluminum safety toe and are available with either electrical hazard or static dissipative protection

: Select styles offer a low-profile aluminum safety toe and are available with either electrical hazard or static dissipative protection Styles : Offered in premium full-grain leather chukkas, oxford and slip-on style options

: Offered in premium full-grain leather chukkas, oxford and slip-on style options Industries: Designed for indoor light-duty work including warehousing, distribution, light manufacturing, service and office to floor positions

The Zero-G Lite collection is available at Red Wing stores nationwide. To find your nearest retailer, visit www.redwingshoes.com.

In addition, companies interested in Zero-G Lite or any of Red Wing's safety workwear for their employees can easily manage the purchase process by participating in Red Wing for Business, an innovative platform that combines digital and retail experiences. This simplified purchasing process gives workers access to digital vouchers, which they can use to purchase more than 250 industry-specific designs at any Red Wing retail store, on-site mobile shoe store or authorized Red Wing retailer. Red Wing for Business reduces administration time, mitigates risks by assuring the right shoe is selected for the job and eliminates costly waste and inaccuracies.

For more information about Red Wing Shoe Company, the company's safety footwear programs and its head-to-toe solutions, visit www.redwingsafety.com.

*Developed by Finproject S.p.A laboratories, Red Wing has a one-year exclusive on the XL EXTRALIGHT Industrial Plus Compound for the US Market, 2019 – 2020.

About Red Wing Shoe Company

Red Wing Shoe Company Inc. is a global leader in the design, production and distribution of work, safety and lifestyle footwear and work apparel. Established in 1905 in Red Wing, Minnesota, the privately held company's family of brands includes Red Wing®, the premium choice for purpose-built work footwear, workwear and accessories. Its brands are distributed to more than 110 countries in an immersive multichannel environment of 500+ Red Wing retail stores, third-party partners and owned e-commerce platforms. The Red Wing Shoe Company employs more than 2,000 employees worldwide and operates two U.S. manufacturing facilities in Red Wing and Potosi, Missouri. For more information, please visit redwingshoes.com or follow @RedWingShoes.

Media Contact:

Chelsey Knutson

chelseyknutson@clynch.com

612-375-8540

SOURCE Red Wing Shoe Company

