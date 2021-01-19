Redbox Expands Advertising Capabilities Across Its Entire Entertainment Ecosystem with Screenvision Media

Redbox partners with Screenvision Media to expand advertising capabilities across its entertainment ecosystem. Tweet this

As part of the relationship with Redbox, Screenvision's sales team will connect advertisers with the hard-to-reach moviegoing audience beyond the cinema.

"It's a natural evolution for brands looking to amplify their in-theater presence and engage with the home viewing audience," said John Partilla, Screenvision Media CEO. "Redbox brings incredible brand recognition and a growth platform that aligns with the evolution of our business."

Redbox is uniquely positioned to deliver opportunities for advertisers to engage with entertainment audiences and retail customers. With its signature Kiosks located within a five-minute drive of nearly every American across the nation, Redbox has one of the largest retail footprints in the U.S., generating hundreds of millions of monthly impressions. Redbox fuels awareness throughout the rental experience with online and in-person touchpoints to drive frequency of message with customers. Through digital out of home, web, app and connected TVs, Redbox can amplify exposure with integrated and targeted opportunities to deliver premium video and advertising tailored to reach its massive audience. This year Redbox expanded its services to include free streaming movies and television series creating exciting opportunities for Redbox and Screenvision to reach movie-loving audiences. Redbox's Free Live TV currently has over 85 digital linear channels and Free On Demand has a growing catalog of ad-supported movies and television, unlocking opportunities to get in front of this coveted audience.

What sets Redbox apart is our ability to create movie-watching moments that delight customers and drive sales for our advertising partners," said Jason Kwong, Redbox Chief Strategy and Digital Officer. "Enjoying entertainment is so often a social occasion and a great way to deepen brand interaction that feels organic. With Screenvision Media, we'll be able to deliver greater value to consumers and advertisers."

ABOUT REDBOX

Redbox is America's leading destination for new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points – including Free Live TV. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider and programmer. The company's expanding streaming offering complements its nationwide footprint of more than 41,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. For more information, visit redbox.com .

ABOUT SCREENVISION MEDIA

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema and premium video advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers. The company provides comprehensive advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors and sports venues nationwide. The Screenvision Media advertising network comprises over 15,000 screens in 2,400+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 8 of the top 10 exhibitor companies. For more information: https://screenvisionmedia.com/

