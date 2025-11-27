Revealing the True Cost of Big Tech Control: JOTO

JOTO PR Disruptors™ has signed RedCloud, the fintech company behind the world's first Open Commerce platform, to drive international visibility and reshape the narrative on trade equity, AI-driven retail, and global digital transformation.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While e-commerce giants tighten their grip on the market, creating restrictive ecosystems that stifle small businesses, RedCloud is pioneering a movement to democratize digital trade. The UK-based fintech firm's Open Commerce platform empowers brands, distributors, and local retailers to break free, giving them control over their pricing, inventory, and fulfillment.

“RedCloud is rewriting the rules of global commerce”

JOTO PR Disruptors™ partnered with the commerce innovator because its mission to create a more inclusive and accessible market aligns perfectly with the agency's Anti-PR® philosophy of supporting companies with proven, game-changing solutions. RedCloud isn't simply creating another marketplace; it's breaking down the barriers that have long prevented millions of small businesses from participating fairly in global trade.

"RedCloud is rewriting the rules of global commerce," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist of JOTO PR Disruptors™. "Their technology is proof that innovation and inclusion can coexist at scale. They are arming small businesses with the tools to fight back against a system that has been rigged against them."

The partnership will leverage JOTO PR's unique Anti-PR® strategy to amplify RedCloud's leadership in Open Commerce and financial inclusion. The campaign will position RedCloud as a global authority on the future of borderless trade, highlighting how its AI-driven platform connects FMCG brands, distributors, and retailers in emerging markets across Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

The current e-commerce model has led to shrinking margins, counterfeit goods, and a dependency on exploitative fulfillment services. RedCloud's platform provides a powerful alternative, enabling real-time digital trading and increasing access to capital.

"For too long, the promise of e-commerce has been a one-sided conversation dominated by giants," Helms continued. "RedCloud is giving a voice and, more importantly, power back to the local businesses that are the true backbone of the global economy. This isn't just about better tech; it's about creating a fairer market for everyone."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com

About RedCloud

RedCloud is a fintech company powering the world's first Open Commerce platform, helping brands, distributors, and retailers trade digitally, access capital, and scale in emerging markets. Their democratized platform provides financial visibility and a level playing field, creating a fairer, more inclusive digital commerce future. Learn more at redcloudtechnology.com.

