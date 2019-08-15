Redcon1 | The World's Fastest-Growing Supplement Brand Partners With DICK's Sporting Goods®; Nationwide Distribution

DICK's Sporting Goods® has been a pillar of local communities since the late 1970s with a core belief that sports make people better. DICK's Purpose Playbook aims to inspire people of all ages to find their passion on the playing field.

"We are very excited about this partnership and expanding our nationwide reach with Dick's Sporting Goods. One of our big goals this year was to continue our rapid growth through channel expansion. We also call Redcon1 a unicorn in the sport supplement industry because we are an onmi-channel brand. In our industry no other brand has been able to create demand in direct to consumer, brick & mortar, convenience, international, and food/drug/mass!" says Eric Hart, Vice President of Redcon1.

Redcon1 x DICK'S Sporting Goods®

We're honored to partner with DICK's Sporting Goods® to help bring our award-winning supplements to more than 800+ community store locations.

Exciting Products Coming To DICK'S Sporting Goods® Include:

TOTAL WAR PRE WORKOUT - America's favorite pre-workout in signature 12 flavors & the winner of Vitamin Shoppe's Pre-workout of the Year.

- America's favorite pre-workout in signature 12 flavors & the winner of Vitamin Shoppe's Pre-workout of the Year. TOTAL WAR RTD (Ready-to-Drink) - The hit powder pre-workout in a convenient ready-to-go serving. Same great taste and tremendous potency.

About REDCON1

REDCON1 offers supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone, from serious athletes to beginners. Their strong military branding is highlighted by more than 8,000 Tier Operators around the world, many of which are currently serving with or are retired from the United States Armed Forces. The products feature effective formulas that deliver real results, while building a true brand that stands for transparency, hard-work, honesty, and integrity. REDCON1 products can be found in the United States Military on bases worldwide, HEB, Academy Sports, Hy-vee, Vitamin Shoppe, GNC, Bodybuilding.com, Muscle & Strength, and Amazon, along with thousands of brick and mortar stores nationwide. The brand is also available in over 70 countries worldwide and continues to grow rapidly.

Contact: Sales@redcon1.com

SOURCE Redcon1