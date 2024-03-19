REDCON1 ENERGY LAUNCHES AT CIRCLE K STORES

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant expansion move, REDCON1, a leader in performance energy drinks, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of REDCON1 ENERGY in Circle K, one of the world's most prominent convenience store chains. This partnership marks REDCON1's first major venture into the convenience store market, signaling a new era for the brand and its accessibility to consumers.

Starting March 18, 2024, REDCON1 ENERGY will begin rolling out in over 480 Circle K Midwest locations across four states: Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Store resets are commencing this week and will progressively continue over the next several weeks to accommodate the new product line.

This expansion is supported by some of REDCON1's top distributors in the Midwest, including the Hand Family Companies in Kentucky and Tennessee, Stagnaro and Superior in Ohio, and Pure, Terborg, and Hedinger Service in Indiana. These partnerships ensure that REDCON1 ENERGY will be readily available to Circle K customers, offering a high-performance energy drink that not only tastes great but also aligns with the brand's mission of giving back.

REDCON1 ENERGY: More Than Just an Energy Drink, A Salute to Our Heroes with Every Can Sold.

As a mission-focused brand, REDCON1 not only offers a high-performance energy drink but also pledges support to the military with each sale. A portion of every REDCON1 ENERGY drink proceeds is donated to military-based charities, including notable donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation, reinforcing our commitment to giving back to those who've served.

About REDCON1

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people who need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 stands at the forefront of the sports nutrition industry, committed to providing consumers with the highest quality supplements and performance drinks. Known for its gold standard in product development and dedication to innovation, REDCON1 continues to redefine excellence in nutrition and readiness, helping everyone around the world achieve their peak performance. For additional information, visit redcon1energy.com .

