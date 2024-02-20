REDCON1 WELCOMES DEION "COACH PRIME" SANDERS AS AN OWNER

 BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REDCON1 announces that Deion Sanders, Hall of Fame two-sport athlete Super Bowl Champion, and Division 1 College Head Football Coach, has taken an ownership stake in REDCON1, marking a significant milestone for the leading brand in sports nutrition and readiness.

“I’ve been using REDCON1 products for the past few seasons and it’s safe to say I’m in love. I’m not in like, I’m IN LOVE” said Coach Prime. “The entire team is UN-DARN-BELIEVABLE and I’m ELATED to come and join the family. I'm ALL in & we're gonna ALL WIN. This thang is going to the next level.”
"Coach Prime represents everything REDCON1 stands for - utmost dedication, excellence, and the relentless pursuit of being at 'The Highest State of Readiness.' said Aaron Singerman, Founder of REDCON1. "We are thrilled to have Coach Prime on our team, where his creative vision and passion will drive our brand to unprecedented heights."

Coach Prime will drive REDCON1's expansion directly, especially within the sports nutrition and performance beverage sectors. His creativity and expertise are derived from his personal experiences and success in sports, which will play a pivotal role in continued product innovation and enhancing the brand's visibility.

REDCON1 and Coach have been developing a Prime Time-inspired line of products, which will debut with an energy drink. Coach has been actively involved in the energy drink's creation, from its design concept to meticulous flavor testing. His insight as an athlete and entrepreneur, alongside REDCON1's long-standing leadership in performance-elevating products will create the ideal partnership for all consumers looking to take their game to the next level.

About REDCON1
REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people who need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 stands at the forefront of the sports nutrition industry, committed to providing consumers with the highest quality supplements and performance drinks. Known for its gold standard in product development and dedication to innovation, REDCON1 continues to redefine excellence in nutrition and readiness, helping everyone around the world achieve their peak performance. For additional information, visit redcon1.com.

About Coach Prime 
Deion "Prime Time" Sanders is "Coach Prime," the head football coach at the University of Colorado.
From 2020-2022, as head coach, Sanders led Jackson State University to back-to-back SWAC Championships and won back-to-back SWAC Coach of the Year honors. During his time at JSU, the Tigers had a 27-6 record, including a perfect regular season in 2022. In 2021, he was named the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year.
Sanders is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and an eight-time Pro Bowler. He played 14 years in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and Baltimore Ravens. He is the only person in professional sports history to play in the World Series and the Super Bowl.

Contact (REDCON1)
Ryan Monahan
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected] 

Contact (Deion Sanders)
Jose Diaz
SMAC Entertainment
[email protected] 

SOURCE REDCON1

