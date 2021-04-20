REDCON1 Completes Strategic Investment From Trivest Partners

REDCON1 offers a diversified set of products to over 80 countries worldwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with fulfillment centers in Nashville, Tennessee, REDCON1's products appeal to wide range of consumers and athletes of all skill levels and can be found online direct and at retail outlets including Walmart, Vitamin Shoppe, Meijer's, Dick's Sporting Goods, GNC, 24 Hour Fitness and at military exchanges and commissaries.

"Given our tremendous growth, REDCON1 is at an inflection point and Trivest's proven experience helping to accelerate omnichannel consumer brands made them the right strategic partner for us," said Aaron Singerman, Founder of REDCON1

"Trivest's strategic and operational support will enable our team to reach new customers and support the product innovation initiatives with our mission in mind – to help you get to the highest state of readiness," said Eric Hart, President and co-owner of REDCON1

Jamie Elias, Partner at Trivest and head of its non-control investment strategies, commented, "We were impressed by the strength of REDCON1's brand resonating with their community, which is a testament to the leadership team and their approach to customer engagement. We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to help the Company and its employees continue building on an already impressive trajectory."

About REDCON1

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people that need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 offers nutritional supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone from beginners to serious athletes. Its strong military branding is highlighted by more than 17,000 Tier Operators around the world, many of which are currently serving with or are retired from the United States Armed Forces. The products feature effective formulas that deliver real results, while building a brand that stands for transparency, hard-work, honesty, and integrity. Additionally, the Company has significant community engagement through REDCON1 Foundation, the primary goal of which is making a positive impact on families of the United States military heroes. For additional information, visit redcon1.com, watch the brand story, and redcon1foundation.com.

About Trivest Partners

Trivest Partners LP, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto is a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with founder/family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed over 350 transactions, totaling approximately $7 billion in value, and has significant experience in assisting consumer companies scale through market share capture and add-on acquisitions. For additional information, visit www.trivest.com.

