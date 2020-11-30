REDCON1 Signs Two Household Names To Lead Its Roster Of World-Class Athletes, Bodybuilder, Kai Greene And Professional Wrestler, Kenny Omega

As insiders will tell you, partnerships and sponsorships for REDCON1 are always a long time in the making. "For us, it's not only about partnering with big names. We want to make sure our athletes and partners use and believe in the products as much as we do and bring value to our brand and consumers," says REDCON1 Founder Aaron Singerman.

In 2015, Singerman and Kai Greene started Dynamik Muscle together, Kai's supplement brand. A year later, Singerman founded REDCON1, and when it begin to experience tremendous success, the reins of Dynamik Muscle were turned over to Kai. During that period, Kai Greene's fame transcended bodybuilding into the mainstream media through acting roles on Stranger Things, self publish comic books, and as a leading content creator on YouTube. The time required to run a multi-million dollar business was significant, and the demand of acting, painting, and creating comic books made it impossible to do it all. The evolution of Greene brought Singerman and Greene back together again. This time with Kai Greene representing REDCON1.

"We are incredibly excited to have Kai officially on the REDCON1 team," said Eric Hart, president of REDCON1. "Kai is the most recognized modern-day bodybuilder. His well-known motto' thoughts become things' aligns with our mantra and beliefs, and he is one of the hardest working individuals we know. Kai will be a tremendous asset to our team and will share in our commitment to inspire people to train their hardest and perform their best. It will also further solidify REDCON1's position as the top sports supplement brand."

REDCON1 is not just a prominent name among bodybuilders but also pro-wrestlers and fans. For years, Singerman noticed many of the REDCON1's consumers were also fans of professional wrestling or the wrestlers themselves. The one name REDCON1 customers always brought up was Kenny Omega. Omega's career features such accolades as Sports Illustrated naming him both Wrestler of the Year in 2017, Top Male Wrestler in 2018, and was recently inducted into the Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2020. When Omega and Singerman spoke, they had great chemistry and a shared vision to help make the world a better place through health and fitness. Omega is the first REDCON1 athlete & partner in company history to be featured on a product label. Singerman explains, "this is exciting and speaks to Kenny and REDCON1's commitment to a long-term global partnership". Omega is an elite athlete spanning a 20-year career as a global wrestling superstar and a like-minded businessman. In addition to being an owner, executive, and Wrestler for AEW, Omega is leading creative for the new AEW Games. This separate organization is launching an Xbox and Playstation console game and two mobile games.

After using REDCON1 products for over a year, Singerman decided to bring Omega, dubbed "the best in-ring performer alive" to the team. Omega will work with REDCON1 to develop a line of his favorite products and apparel. This not only marks history for REDCON1 but also for the professional wrestling industry, as Omega is the first Wrestler to be directly involved in a sports supplement brand developing products.

About REDCON1

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people who train, for people that need to be at their best. REDCON1 offers supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone, from serious athletes to beginners. Its strong military branding is highlighted by more than 15,000 Tier Operators around the world, many of which are currently serving with or are retired from the United States Armed Forces. The products feature effective formulas that deliver real results, while building a true brand that stands for transparency, hard-work, honesty, and integrity. REDCON1 products can be found in the United States Military on bases worldwide, Walmart, DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, Meijer, GOLD'S GYM, XSPORT FITNESS, iHerb, 5 Star Nutrition, Total Nutrition, Kroger, HEB, Academy Sports, Hy-vee, Vitamin Shoppe, GNC, Bodybuilding.com, and Amazon, along with thousands of brick and mortar stores nationwide. The brand is also available in over 80 countries worldwide and continues to grow rapidly.

