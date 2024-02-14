Redecor and Revlon Bring Beauty and Design Together in a New Mobile Game Collaboration

Playtika Holding Corp

14 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Players can now utilize exclusive Revlon Super Lustrous™ lipstick-inspired color palettes as they build their dream virtual spaces in Redecor

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all design visionaries! Redecor, the trend-setting home design game, today announced a dynamic collaboration with Revlon, the iconic beauty brand, to bring users a stunning array of bold new shades from Revlon's Super Lustrous™ lipstick collection to decorate their spaces.

Redecor ft. Revlon’s Super Lustrous™ Lipstick Collection

The go-to game for unleashing your inner design guru, Redecor lets players dive into a world of creativity as they craft virtual spaces, learn new design styles and engage with the community by voting and giving feedback on their favorite designs.  Available now, Revlon's lipstick shades will be part of the game in a variety of exciting space design challenges. Whether players prefer the timeless allure of a ravishing red lip or feel inspired to revamp their virtual space with the new shade Vampire Love, Redecor players can now add a splash of Revlon's lip hues to their designs.

The shade range offerings will expand in the coming months with the launch of two additional exclusive in-game collections. A Valentine's Day collection will become available to users in February, followed by the Moroccan Sahara collection in March, offering a palette inspired by 'desert-y' tones.

Laura Keren, VP Global Marketing for Playtika:
"We are proud to collaborate with Revlon, one of the world's most iconic brands, to bring our design and aesthetic loving players a new experience in virtual home design. Redecor is an outlet for creativity, self-expression and style. Much like the ability to throw on any of the many lipstick shades in Revlon's new Super Lustrous collection to match your mood, outfit, or personality, we wanted our players to feel the same sense of limitless possibilities to infuse their personal style into the spaces in Redecor. We know our players love beauty and makeup almost as much as they love interior design, so teaming up with Revlon to complement the Super Lustrous lipstick launch was a match made in heaven!"

Martine Williamson, Chief Marketing Officer for Revlon:
"To celebrate the launch of our new collection of Super Lustrous lipsticks, we wanted to collaborate with a like-minded brand in the virtual space. This is the first time we are collaborating with a mobile game, and Redecor is perfect for our foray into this digital world given the crossover of design and beauty lovers who enjoy the game. We're excited to see how our new vibrant, bold and expressive colors inspire Redecor players to unleash their most creative design fantasies."

Redecor is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play using this link: https://www.redecor.com/

About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

