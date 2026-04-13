Redefining Hematologic Malignancy Drug Development: How Molecular Reclassification, MRD, & AI is Reshaping Precision Hematology, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into new changes in molecular reclassification of hematologic malignancies and their effects in precision medicine. Attendees will learn about the use of molecular residual disease (MRD) as a surrogate endpoint in hematological cancers. The featured speakers will discuss the applicability of AI to hematologic cancers, including diagnostics, practical implications and challenges.

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, hematological malignancies have been fundamentally redefined at the molecular level. Disease classification has shifted from morphology-based frameworks to biologically precise entities driven by specific genetic alterations. This molecular reclassification is reshaping patient stratification, refining risk assessment, and narrowing therapeutic populations, creating both unprecedented precision and new operational complexity for drug developers. As eligibility criteria evolve and trial cohorts become genomically defined, early integration of comprehensive molecular diagnostics has become a strategic necessity rather than a secondary consideration.

Building on this foundation, molecular residual disease (MRD) is emerging as a powerful surrogate for clinical endpoints, enabling earlier assessment of therapeutic impact and supporting accelerated development pathways.

Simultaneously, AI-driven digital hematopathology is transforming traditionally subjective morphologic evaluation into quantitative, reproducible data streams, enhancing consistency across global trials. AI-enabled digital pathology, multi-omic integration, and predictive modeling allow for quantitative disease characterization, earlier detection of therapeutic response or resistance, and improved patient stratification.

Register for this webinar to gain insights into a strategic roadmap for integrating advanced methodologies into hematologic drug development. When combined, these innovations shift hematologic development from static, endpoint-driven studies to continuous learning systems, accelerating decision-making, reducing development risk and improving the probability of clinical and commercial success.

Join Maria Prendes, PhD, Head of Scientific Affairs, NeoGenomics Laboratories; and Maria Ignacia Berraondo, MD, Executive Medical Director, Head of Americas Oncology Medical Team, Fortrea, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Redefining Hematologic Malignancy Drug Development: How Molecular Reclassification, MRD, & AI is Reshaping Precision Hematology.

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ABOUT NEOGENOMICS

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company, specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. ©2026 NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. All rights reserved.

To learn more about NeoGenomics, visit https://www.neogenomics.com/partners

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