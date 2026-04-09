Redefining Industry Move Model: Brightspeed Launches EasyMove™, a Seamless, Loyalty‑First Internet Move

Replaces disconnect and reconnect with a simpler, continuous move built for loyal customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlike the traditional internet move experience that forces customers to disconnect, start over and re‑qualify for service, Brightspeed today announced the launch of EasyMove™, a new, loyalty‑first moving experience that allows customers to seamlessly take their Brightspeed internet service with them. EasyMove eliminates the need for another credit check and customers keep their account history and access to the tools they are familiar with and trust.

"Moving, one of life's biggest disruptions, is already stressful and your internet shouldn't add to it," said Rui Costa, executive vice president, Consumer Products, Marketing & Customer Experience at Brightspeed. "EasyMove is built to remove friction. It's fewer steps, more continuity, and a move experience that actually recognizes and rewards customer loyalty."

Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and businesses with multi-gig-speed internet service, designed EasyMove to eliminate common industry pain points by replacing fragmented disconnect and reconnect workflows with a single, continuous move experience built around simplicity, transparency and customer loyalty.

Designed Around the Customer

EasyMove reflects Brightspeed's commitment to treating existing customers like valued customers, not "brand new" ones. Unlike traditional disconnect‑and‑reconnect processes that erase account history and create friction, EasyMove keeps customers connected and supported from their old address to their new one.

Customers can manage their move online or work directly with Brightspeed move specialists, who help guide the process from scheduling through installation, helping to reduce uncertainty and delays during a typically high-stress event.

The predictable, personalized EasyMove experience includes:

One continuous move experience: Customers move their service without disconnecting and starting over, reducing steps and handoffs.

Customers move their service without disconnecting and starting over, reducing steps and handoffs. Keep or right ‑ size your service: Customers can maintain their current speeds or adjust them to better fit their new home.

Customers can maintain their current speeds or adjust them to better fit their new home. Equipment reuse for faster activation: Bringing existing equipment can help speed service setup at the new address. Technicians are empowered to provide a courtesy return of any unused equipment, which saves customers the hassle and time of the return process.

Bringing existing equipment can help speed service setup at the new address. Technicians are empowered to provide a courtesy return of any unused equipment, which saves customers the hassle and time of the return process. Dedicated move specialists: Personalized support ensures customers know what to expect at every stage of the move.

Personalized support ensures customers know what to expect at every stage of the move. Personalized installation support: Technicians are empowered to tailor installations to customer needs and ensure the customer has the most updated equipment to meet their growing needs.

Technicians are empowered to tailor installations to customer needs and ensure the customer has the most updated equipment to meet their growing needs. New address, new bill, same account tools: Customers continue using the account management tools and support channels they already trust.

Customers continue using the account management tools and support channels they already trust. Loyalty‑driven pricing as an added benefit: Customers automatically receive the best available price, whether that's their existing rate or the best new‑customer offer in their new market. Customers who enroll in AutoPay with paperless billing during their move may also qualify for a $10 monthly EasyMove AutoPay Discount.*

Solving a long-standing industry frustration

"For too long, our industry has treated moving customers like brand‑new ones," added Stephen Cremen, vice president, Consumer Customer Experience & Go To Market Operations at Brightspeed. "EasyMove flips that model. Our customers shouldn't lose their history, their pricing or their trust just because they're changing addresses."

Behind the scenes, EasyMove streamlines operations by enabling equipment reuse, simplifying onboarding and billing, and improving visibility into the moving journey all while strengthening customer relationships.

Available Now

EasyMove is now available to Brightspeed customers across eligible markets. Customers can start their move through account management on Brightspeed.com or by connecting with a Brightspeed move specialist.

For more information, visit www.brightspeed.com.

*Available only to prepaid customers moving their service to a new address where postpaid service is available. Must enroll during the address change order process. Requires paperless billing and/or autopay via bank account, debit or credit card. Applies to internet service price only. Unenrolling from paperless billing and/or autopay may impact your eligibility for certain promotions or discounts, including EasyMove Discount. Cannot be combined with other autopay discounts.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be.

SOURCE Brightspeed