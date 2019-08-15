Redesigned 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Gets Fresh Exterior and Interior Styling, Updated Technology and Expanded Manual Transmission Availability

Exterior and Interior Updates Exterior styling refinements to the 2020 Civic Hatchback lineup include revised styling of the lower bumper fog light housings, which now feature a body-color crossbar. The Honda-signature "wing" grille crossbar is also updated, and the headlights now feature a sporty blackout treatment. In the rear, the lower bumper openings receive similar changes to the front, with a new body-color crossbar. All trims feature new wheel designs, in either dark gray or black. Sport Touring trims also benefit from improved LED headlights with wider and longer light beams.

Inside the 2020 Civic Hatchback, new dash trim differentiates various trim levels, with Sport trims receiving a new geometrical pattern, LX and EX a new painted pattern, and EX-L and Sport Touring an exclusive brushed black treatment. The EX trim also adds an 8-way power driver's seat in place of manual adjustments, plus a new leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Sport Touring trims also now come with HomeLink®, plus the option of a 6-speed manual transmission mated to the standard 1.5-liter turbo engine. All Civic Hatchbacks also benefit from additional sound insulation in the floor, trunk, and front and rear fenders.

This year's changes build on model year 2019 (MY19) changes, which included the addition of the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive systems as standard equipment on all trims, and multiple usability updates. Enhancements to technology and connectivity for MY19 included an updated Display Audio system on EX, EX-L and Sport Touring trims with physical buttons and a volume knob, improved voice recognition and Bluetooth® integration with easier device pairing, a USB sub-cord, upgraded steering wheel controls for simplified operation, and physical buttons for fan speed on models with dual-zone climate control. Other changes included a new center console cup holder that better holds larger beverages, and an updated electronic parking brake with an indicator light.

Sport and Sport Touring Trims

The Civic Hatchback Sport receives a host of changes for the 2020 model year. The upgraded 7-inch touchscreen Display Audio system with eight speakers (up from four) and Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration is now standard on Sport trims, along with Smart Start pushbutton ignition and Smart Entry keyless entry for improved ease of use. Sport trims equipped with the CVT also come with remote start for the first time. Additionally, Sport receives new seat upholstery unique to Sport trims, and a new embossed dash trim similar to what's found on the Sport trim introduced last year for Civic Sedan. For the line-topping Sport Touring trim, buyers now have a choice of either CVT automatic or 6-speed manual transmissions, both of which remain available in the Sport trim. HomeLink® is also standard.



2020 Civic Hatchback Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

TRIM TRANSMISSION MSRP MSRP including

$930 Destination

Charges1 EPA Fuel Economy

Ratings (city / highway/ combined)2 LX CVT $21,650 $22,580 31/40/34 Sport 6MT $22,750 $23,680 29/37/32 Sport CVT $23,550 $24,480 29/35/32 EX CVT $24,150 $25,080 31/40/34 EX-L CVT $25,350 $26,280 31/40/34 Sport Touring 6MT $28,050 $28,980 29/37/32 Sport Touring CVT $28,850 $29,780 29/35/32

In addition to being the best-selling car in its class, the Honda Civic has been the retail best-selling passenger car for three straight years. Civic is also the number one choice for Millennials, Gen Z, multicultural and first-time buyers, making it an important gateway to the Honda brand for the newest car shoppers in the market today. The 2020 Civic Hatchback for the U.S. market is manufactured exclusively by Honda's Swindon, UK plant.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2019 Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.

1 MSRP plus $930 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.honda.com

