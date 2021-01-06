Redesigned 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage & Mirage G4 Priced From $14,295

Revised and Bold Exterior Styling Updates Both Mirage and Mirage G4 feature revised front and rear exterior styling for 2021. Out front, the vehicles incorporate Mitsubishi's latest Dynamic Shield grille design. Sportier and more distinctive than ever, the revised front bumper on both cars gives Mirage a dose of sport to go with its efficiency message. These improvements provide Mirage and Mirage G4 with a more refined, sharper look while visually tying the vehicles to Mitsubishi's current design language across its CUV lineup.

Out back, the bumper and valance grow wider, affording a more planted and stable appearance. Standard L-shaped horizontal LED combination taillamps stretch across the rear of the car, providing Mirage and Mirage G4 with a modernized and sporty stance.

For 2021, Mirage and Mirage G4 also offer two brilliant new exterior paint colors: White Diamond and Sand Yellow (Mirage hatchback only).

More Standard and Available Active Safety Features

New for 2021, every Mirage and Mirage G4 comes standard with Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) with Pedestrian Detection4 across all trim levels. Additionally, Lane Departure Warning (LDW)5, and Automatic High Beam (AHB) systems are available on the top-line SE trim level.

Further, redesigned LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps are now available on the top-level SE trim of both Mirage and Mirage G4.

Interior Refinements and Enhanced Connectivity

Every 2021 Mirage and Mirage G4 now feature a standard 7-inch Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) System with Apple CarPlay®2 and Android Auto™3 compatibility.

Additional elegant interior improvements on the ES trim for 2021 include redesigned front arm rests, new soft-touch cloth in high-touch areas and a sporty carbon fiber effect on the vehicle's power window switch trim.

New Carbonite Edition Offers a Sporty, Urban Appearance

Newly available for 2021, the Carbonite Edition (CE) adds a more sporty and upscale look to Mirage and Mirage G4.

The package includes a revised front grille and air dam, side air dam, b-pillar decal and rear air dam with carbon-pattern surfaces and contrasting red accents.

The Carbonite Edition is available in the following colors on Mirage:

Infrared Metallic (Mirage Only)

Mystic Black Metallic

Starlight Silver Metallic (G4 only)

Sand Yellow (Mirage only)

White Diamond

Wine Red Metallic

Powertrain, Performance and Fuel Economy

The 2021 Mirage and Mirage G4 both continue to utilize a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder DOHC producing 78 hp and 74 lb. – ft. of torque, teamed with either a five-speed manual or continuously variable transmission.

With efficiency at its core, the Mitsubishi Mirage offers fuel economy of 36/43/39 city/highway/combined mpg when equipped with the optional continuously variable transmission (CVT), making it the most fuel efficient gasoline-powered non-hybrid vehicle available in the U.S.

Detailed Pricing and Warranty

Every 2021 Mirage and Mirage G4 boast one of the industry's leading powertrain and new vehicle warranties6: a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty; 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty; 7-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion/perforation limited warranty; and 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP)1 for the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage:

Mirage Trim Level MSRP Mirage ES with 5-Speed Manual Transmission $14,295 Mirage ES with CVT Automatic Transmission $15,595 Mirage LE with CVT Automatic Transmission $16,220 Mirage Carbonite Edition with CVT Automatic

Transmission $16,995 Mirage SE with CVT Automatic Transmission $17,445

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP)1 for the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage G4:

Mirage G4 Trim Level MSRP Mirage G4 ES with 5-Speed Manual Transmission $15,295 Mirage G4 ES with CVT Automatic Transmission $16,595 Mirage G4 LE with CVT Automatic Transmission $17,220 Mirage G4 Carbonite Edition with CVT Automatic

Transmission $17,995 Mirage G4 SE with CVT Automatic Transmission $18,195

Disclaimers

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes destination/handling, tax, title, license etc. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your Mitsubishi retailer for details. Vehicle MSRP does not include Destination/Handling Charge of $1095 ( Alaska / Hawaii $1220 ). Apple CarPlay®, Siri®, Apple Music™, and Apple Maps™ are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android Auto™, Google Play and other marks are trademarks of Google Inc. The Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection system is a driver aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Under certain circumstances, the system may not detect other vehicles and/or pedestrians correctly. The Lane Departure Warning system is designed to read lane marks under certain conditions. It is not a collision avoidance system or a substitute for safe and careful driving practices. All coverage terms are from the original in-service dates and are applicable only to the original owner of new, retailed models purchased from an authorized Mitsubishi dealer. Subsequent owners receive the balance of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty of 5 years/60,000 miles. See retailer for limited warranty and roadside assistance terms and conditions.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

