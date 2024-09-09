Redken Signs Sabrina Carpenter as Celebrity Ambassador

Multi-Hyphenate Superstar Will Serve as Global Face of the #1 Prestige Hair Care Brand

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Please, please, please join Redken 5th Avenue NYC in welcoming international superstar Sabrina Carpenter as the brand's first-ever Global Ambassador.

Currently reaching a fever pitch in her career, the singer and actress took the world by storm this year, releasing not one, but two, undisputed songs of the summer. Her singles "Espresso" and "Please Please Please" reached #1 on the Spotify global chart and #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, respectively. Her much-anticipated second album, Short n' Sweet, which was released on August 23rd was one of the biggest global debuts of 2024 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, while her already sold-out tour global begins September 23rd.

And now, the global icon embarks on her first-ever haircare partnership. The destined collaboration was born and bred in the salon throughout Sabrina's rise to fame – she has been a longtime lover of the esteemed professional haircare brand, attributing her signature blonde exclusively to Redken's Shades EQ, the #1 demi-permanent hair gloss worldwide. Sabrina's blonde bangs and bouncy style have captivated consumers around the globe, a trade secret her longtime hairstylist, Scott King , and colorist, Laurie Heaps , both credit to Redken. Scott and Laurie have also joined the Redken professional talent roster.

No stranger to being in the spotlight, Sabrina will also appear in advertising efforts across out of home, television, programmatic, and social media for the L'Oréal-owned brand. Redken has also come on board as an official partner for her upcoming 29-city Short & Sweet US tour.

"Summer may be coming to an end, but things are just heating up for us. We are thrilled to welcome pop culture phenomenon Sabrina Carpenter to our Redken family. She's been dominating all global music charts over the past several months, and we simply can't stop singing along to her latest singles. Of course, we can't talk about Sabrina without mentioning her iconic hair. From social media to the streets of New York and everywhere in between, everyone is obsessing over her bangs, her blonde and her blowout. This is our biggest partnership to date, and we couldn't be more excited. Sabrina's unapologetic attitude, endless ambition and magnetic energy perfectly align with our core brand values. We can't wait to reveal our first campaign. This is a true collaboration, highlighting Sabrina's unique aesthetic and Redken's professional legacy. Trust me when I tell you to watch out for a big bang!" Severine Breton, Redken Brand President.

"Beauty and especially my hair is a big part of my identity," says Carpenter. "I've always dreamed of partnering with a hair brand and waited to find the right partner. It's been the secret to keeping my hair looking its best and I can't wait to share what we've been working on together."

Directed by Jacob Bixenman and photographed by Cass Bird, Sabrina's first campaign for Redken's cult-favorite Acidic Bonding Concentrate collection will launch on September 19th with additional campaigns spanning both consumer and salon professionals to come. Visit Redken.com and follow Redken on Instagram and TikTok to stay up to date on all things Sabrina Carpenter x Redken.

ABOUT REDKEN 5th AVENUE

For over 60 years, Redken has been a leader in the professional salon industry, empowering professionals and consumers to achieve healthy hair transformations with confidence. Founded by Paula Kent, a woman who believed in the power of science, Redken was the first company to take a scientific approach to hair, defined as the right balance of protein, moisture and supported by an acidic pH, which remains the alpha and omega of haircare to this very day. All Redken products are made with the highest quality ingredients, and tested by salon professionals to ensure maximum efficacy, for every hair type and texture and every hair need. Based in New York City, Redken supports the expertise of salon professionals with principle-based education, cutting edge technologies rooted in protein-science, and a portfolio of products including Shades EQ – the #1 demi-permanent haircolor on the market – for maximum versatility and flexibility for clients of all hair types and hair textures. To learn more, visit Redken.com or Instagram.com/Redken.

ABOUT SABRINA CARPENTER

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress and style icon. With her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold and platinum certifications, and performing to sold out crowds around the world. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom through starring roles on television and film. She is signed to Island Records, where she debuted her acclaimed Gold-certified fifth studio album, emails i can't send, which appeared on many "Best Of 2022" lists including Rolling Stone and Billboard. The album features her hit single "Feather" which went #1 at Top 40 Radio, earning Sabrina her first #1. Her sold out emails i can't send tour took her to North America, Europe, Asia and Brazil, and she recently served as direct support for Taylor Swift in Latin America, Australia and Singapore on the Eras Tour. In April, Sabrina made her Coachella debut and was one of the most talked about artists of the festival. Ahead of her Coachella debut, she released her single "Espresso," which has quickly climbed the charts. Upon release, Pitchfork declared "Espresso" as "in pole position to be this year's song of the summer," and The New York Times heralded the single as the song ready to "propel her to the next level". Since its release, "Espresso" has gone on to reach #1 on the UK & Australian singles charts, Top 5 in the US, and #1 on Spotify globally, where it reached over 200M streams within its first month. Her second single, "Please Please Please," was released in June and shot straight up to the top of the charts. The single hit #1 on Spotify's Global and US charts, #1 on Apple Music and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 before claiming the #1 spot a week later and went #1 at US Pop Radio. Sabrina made her Saturday Night Live debut in May on the season finale where she performed "Espresso" and "Feather/Nonsense." In August, she released her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet. The album was instantly met with an outpouring of critical acclaim from the likes of the New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Variety, and many more. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, making it the 3rd biggest first week debut in the US in 2024. Short n' Sweet also topped the charts around the world, reaching #1 in UK, Canada, Australia, Spain, and France.

