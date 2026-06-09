REDKEN SYMPOSIUM 2026: THE GLOBAL STAGE FOR PROFESSIONAL HAIR. IGNITE YOUR PASSION: AUTHENTIC ARTISTRY. REAL CONNECTION. SHAPING TOMORROW

The three-day education event is returning to Las Vegas at a brand new venue and will unite thousands of salon professionals for cutting-edge artistry, business education and inspiration.

IGNITE YOUR PASSION: AUTHENTIC ARTISTRY, REAL CONNECTION, SHAPING TOMORROW.

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redken, the leading professional hair brand in the U.S., unveils the 2026 Redken Symposium, the brand's premier global education event, taking place June 13–15, 2026 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Marking its 51st edition, the iconic gathering will unite thousands of salon professionals, educators and artists from around the world for three days of cutting-edge education, creative inspiration and industry connection.

After several years on tour, the world-renowned event returns to Las Vegas, bringing a global network of Redken professionals: stylists, salon owners, artists, educators and brand ambassadors together for a brand new era of Redken Symposium, with brand new education, content and inspiration.

"Redken Symposium is one of the most powerful moments for our professional community to come together, share knowledge and inspire the future of our industry," said Mounia Tahiri, General Manager, Redken USA. "This year's event is designed to spark creativity and elevate careers, giving stylists the tools, techniques and confidence they need to continue raising the standard of professional hair."

A Global Stage for Professional Hair Artistry

At the center of the experience is the Redken Mainstage, featuring four immersive education sessions led by 27 top Redken artists and educators – 4 of whom are international artists. Together, they will unveil a collaborative education collection of 27 trend-forward looks, designed to inspire salon professionals through 2026 and beyond.

Each session explores a key theme shaping the future of salon services:

The Complete Blonde Story: The New Expectation — A deep dive into modern blonding techniques, from dimensional color to transformative corrections.

— A deep dive into modern blonding techniques, from dimensional color to transformative corrections. Elevating the Trends of Today: The Authentic Pro Touch — Demonstrating how professional expertise transforms today's most in-demand trends.

— Demonstrating how professional expertise transforms today's most in-demand trends. Connecting to Individuality: The Art of Personalization — Inspiring stylists to create hyper-personalized looks that build lasting client relationships.

— Inspiring stylists to create hyper-personalized looks that build lasting client relationships. Creating the Next Iconic Trends: Celebrate the Artist Within — Offering a forward-looking exploration of global trend forecasting and creative expression.

"Symposium is where the Redken community pushes the boundaries of creativity and education," said Darren Oram, Vice President, Redken USA. "This year's mainstage sessions are built around the idea that every stylist has the power to shape trends and transform their clients' confidence. It's about celebrating the artist behind the chair."

Introducing the Redken Business Forum

New for 2026, the Redken Business Forum will run concurrently with mainstage programming, offering salon owners, managers and leaders dedicated sessions focused on leadership, wellness and business growth.

Centered around the pillars of Purpose, Presence and Performance, the forum will explore how salon professionals can strengthen their brand identity, build supportive team cultures and develop scalable strategies for long-term success.

An Immersive Three-Day Experience

In addition to four Redken Mainstage sessions and the Business Forum, Redken will offer daily programming throughout Symposium - designed to immerse attendees in the experience while providing opportunities for independent education, community networking, and celebration.

Symposium kicks off on June 13 with the Education Gallery , a dynamic learning hub featuring continuous demonstrations, hands-on experiences and opportunities to connect with Redken artists and ambassadors. The evening culminates with the Opening Night Welcome Celebration , where Redken will recognize finalists and winners of the inaugural Redken Haircolor Awards .





with the , a dynamic learning hub featuring continuous demonstrations, hands-on experiences and opportunities to connect with Redken artists and ambassadors. The evening culminates with the , where Redken will recognize finalists and winners of the inaugural . On June 14 , attendees will experience the first full day of mainstage education and Business Forum programming before celebrating together at the highly anticipated Redken Symposium Bash .





, attendees will experience the first full day of mainstage education and Business Forum programming before celebrating together at the highly anticipated . The event concludes on June 15 with a final day of education and a closing celebration that brings the Redken community together after three days of creativity, innovation and connection.

Through every stage, class and experience, Redken Symposium reinforces the brand's longstanding education mission: Learn Better, Earn Better, Live Best.

For more information on the agenda, speakers and ticket availability, visit:

https://powernetwork.redken.com/rs26/8289862

For press inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Redken