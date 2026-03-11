HONG KONG, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RedotPay Strengthens Compliance Infrastructure for Digital Asset Across Argentina, Canada, and the U.S.

Secures MSB registration in Canada to introduce localized fiat transactions and e-wallets supporting local currency payouts.

Leverages U.S. FinCEN MSB registration[1] to serve strictly as a robust operational and infrastructure hub, powering seamless crypto on-ramps, off-ramps and remittance services for RedotPay's global user base.

Advances Latin American expansion with a VASP license in Argentina, launching localized crypto custody and fiat integration in 2026.

RedotPay, a global stablecoin-based payment fintech, today announced the expansion of its global regulatory framework through key licensing milestones in Argentina, Canada, and the United States. By securing the Money Services Business (MSB) registration in Canada, a FinCEN MSB in the U.S., and a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license in Argentina, RedotPay is upgrading its regulatory infrastructure to deliver fast, secure, and fully compliant digital asset payment solutions to its rapidly growing global community.

"Securing and maintaining robust regulatory frameworks across Argentina, Canada and the U.S. is a major step forward in our global compliance and expansion strategy. By combining localized licenses with a strong centralized operational hub, we are positioned to bring utility, security, and regulated digital asset payment solutions to our RedotPay community worldwide." said Michael Gao, CEO and Co-Founder of RedotPay.

This multi-jurisdictional regulatory approach enables RedotPay to tailor its financial products to high-demand local regions while maintaining a globally secure operational backbone. Building upon an established footprint across its supported regions—which currently has over 6 million registered users across more than 100 countries—RedotPay continues to strengthen its robust global compliance framework.

Strategic Expansion in Canada and Latin America

RedotPay is accelerating its strategic expansion across North and Latin America to meet the surging demand for fast, accessible digital asset solutions. In Canada, the digital wallet market is projected to reach US$26.26 billion in 2026[2], driven by increasing consumer demand for digital payment solutions and corporate adoption. In Latin America, Argentina emerges as a key market where persistent inflation fuels widespread adoption of crypto payments.

Building on the newly acquired licences and regulatory footholds, RedotPay plans to roll out a strategic expansion roadmap in 2026, launching e-wallets that support local CAD payouts in Canada to deliver fast, secure, and fully compliant fiat payment solutions. In Argentina, RedotPay will operate under an official VASP license to provide crypto custody, transfer, and on/off-ramp services, while partnering with local payment providers to enable seamless fiat pay-ins and payouts.

By successfully operating under these robust compliance frameworks, RedotPay is well-poised to bridge digital assets and everyday financial systems across Canada and Latin America. Users can download the RedotPay app to manage, move, and spend digital assets seamlessly while earning rewards.

About RedotPay

RedotPay is a global stablecoin-based payment fintech that integrates blockchain solutions with traditional banking and finance infrastructures. Our intuitive platform empowers millions around the world to spend and send digital assets, ensuring faster, more accessible and inclusive financial services. RedotPay advances financial inclusion for the unbanked and supports crypto enthusiasts, driving global adoption of secure and flexible stablecoin-powered financial solutions to bring crypto to real life. For more information, users can visit www.redotpay.com.

Disclaimer: This publication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, investment, or other professional advice. It does not represent an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any products, securities, or financial instruments. The information is provided on an "as is" basis as of the date indicated and is subject to change without prior notice. Rabbit7 Holding (BVI) Limited ("RedotPay") makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of the content. RedotPay, along with its directors, officers, agents, employees and affiliates, expressly disclaims any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential, punitive or exemplary damages, arising from the use of or reliance on this publication. Readers should seek independent professional advice before taking any action in relation to the matters concerned herein. This publication is strictly confidential and may not be reproduced, distributed or transmitted in any form or by any means without RedotPay's prior written consent. The English version shall prevail in the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the various language versions hereof.

[1] RedotPay's U.S. FinCEN MSB registration supports internal operational infrastructure and cross-border transaction processing and does not involve the provision of services to U.S. citizens.

[2] ResearchAndMarkets.com. (June 11, 2025). Canada Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Intelligence Report 2025: Market to grow by 6.7% to reach $26.26 billion this year – future growth dynamics to 2029 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/06/11/3097329/28124/en/Canada-Prepaid-Card-and-Digital-Wallet-Intelligence-Report-2025-Market-to-Grow-by-6-7-to-Reach-26-26-Billion-this-Year-Future-Growth-Dynamics-to-2029.html

