HONG KONG, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Operation of RedotPay Secures ISO/IEC 27001 Certification, Setting Institutional Security Standards for Global Stablecoin Payments

RedotPay, a global stablecoin-based payment fintech, announced it has successfully secured ISO/IEC 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System ("ISMS") backbone infrastructure operation. The certification was awarded by SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, marking a critical milestone in RedotPay's mission to make digital finance accessible, secure, and efficient for everyone.

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification, recognized globally as the gold standard for information security, validates RedotPay's commitment in protecting global users across the fast-evolving virtual asset ecosystem while meeting the rigorous data protection and regulatory requirements for financial institutions.

"Attaining the ISO/IEC 27001 certification is a testament to our 'security-first' culture," said Xinman Fang, Chief Security Officer of RedotPay. "We view information security as a core competitive advantage that drives innovation and builds longstanding trust with our global users and institutional partners. In digital finance, reliable security is the foundation for long-term success."

To meet this international milestone, RedotPay's backbone infrastructure operation integrated strict ISO standards into its agile fintech culture. The Company optimized its operations and embedded security directly into its workflows, ensuring protection never slows down innovation.

Chris Yau, Deputy Director, Products and Services Department at SGS, commented: "During our third-party audit, we observed several notable strengths within the ISMS. The Company has developed strong technical capabilities through continuous investment in encryption design, data access control and patented security technologies already deployed in production, all of which significantly reinforce the ISMS foundation. We were also impressed by the organization-wide security awareness. Senior management demonstrated strong commitment to driving information security transformation, and team members consistently showed a solid understanding of information security principles."

Enhanced Security for Users and Partners

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification delivers immediate strategic benefits for RedotPay's global users and institutional partners. By implementing security-driven operational workflows, RedotPay's backbone infrastructure has strengthened data protection, improved risk management, and reinforced platform reliability for its users. Most importantly, the SGS certification strengthens RedotPay's credibility with leading banks and payment institutions, laying a strong foundation for RedotPay's continued global expansion.

About RedotPay

RedotPay is a global stablecoin-based payment fintech that integrates blockchain solutions with traditional banking and finance infrastructures. Our intuitive platform empowers millions around the world to spend and send digital assets, ensuring faster, more accessible and inclusive financial services. RedotPay advances financial inclusion for the unbanked and supports crypto enthusiasts, driving global adoption of secure and flexible stablecoin-powered financial solutions to bring crypto to real life. For more information, users can visit www.redotpay.com.

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Disclaimer: This publication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, investment, or other professional advice. It does not represent an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any products, securities, or financial instruments. The information is provided on an "as is" basis as of the date indicated and is subject to change without prior notice. Rabbit7 Holding (BVI) Limited ("RedotPay") makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of the content. RedotPay, along with its directors, officers, agents, employees and affiliates, expressly disclaims any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential, punitive or exemplary damages, arising from the use of or reliance on this publication. Readers should seek independent professional advice before taking any action in relation to the matters concerned herein. This publication is strictly confidential and may not be reproduced, distributed or transmitted in any form or by any means without RedotPay's prior written consent. The English version shall prevail in the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the various language versions hereof.

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SOURCE RedotPay