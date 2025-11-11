Reduce Cyberattack Risk With a "Trust But Verify" Approach, Says eMazzanti President Carl Mazzanti

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The greatest threat to your organization may not be lurking in the dark corners of the internet — it may be sitting in your office right now, according to Carl Mazzanti, President and Co-Founder of eMazzanti Technologies, a leading provider of IT services and cybersecurity solutions.

"Over the years, I have consulted for thousands of companies, helping them navigate the complex world of cybersecurity," said Mazzanti. "Early in my career, we had a flooring company as a client. The bookkeeper, a long-term, trusted employee, wrote checks made out to the owner's husband but cashed the checks for themselves. They then tried to hide it by altering the company's records."

When caught, the bookkeeper was not fired or reported to authorities. Instead, the company gave them a stern warning and allowed them to return to their duties.

"Needless to say, the employee went right back to writing and cashing checks, and the company is no longer around," Mazzanti said. "This is the price of misplaced trust without verification."

While external cyberattacks dominate headlines, Mazzanti warns that internal bad actors pose an equally devastating—and often overlooked—risk to organizational security and financial stability. The consequences of ignoring this threat can be catastrophic.

The warning extends beyond internal threats. Recently, eMazzanti Technologies itself became the target of a sophisticated cyberattack when criminals created a fraudulent website nearly identical to the company's legitimate emazzanti.net domain—differing by only a single letter. The malicious site was designed to intercept traffic from unsuspecting organizations, with the goal of penetrating networks, installing malware, and launching devastating attacks.

eMazzanti's security team discovered the imposter domain before significant damage occurred and pursued the perpetrator through the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). After WIPO transferred control of the fraudulent site to eMazzanti, the company's InfoSec team immediately shut it down.

Mazzanti urges all businesses to take immediate steps to secure their operations against both internal and external threats:

Mitigate Internal Security Risks:

Implement financial controls and separation of duties across all departments

Work with an eMazzanti Technologies professional to monitor for red flags, using automated systems with human oversight

Create a culture where verification is standard practice, not an insult to trust

Take swift, decisive action when theft, fraud , or policy violations are discovered—no second chances for proven bad actors

Defend Against External Cyberattacks:

Partner with a trusted Managed Services Provider like eMazzanti Technologies to implement robust technical defenses

We can help you to conduct regular security audits to identify vulnerabilities before criminals exploit them

eMazzanti can train your employees to recognize phishing attempts, domain spoofing, and social engineering tactics

"Organizations must adopt a 'trust but verify' approach to security," Mazzanti said. "Working with an experienced cybersecurity partner is no longer optional—it is essential for survival in today's threat landscape."

For more information about eMazzanti Technologies and our cybersecurity solutions, please visit our website at [www.emazzanti.net]; contact us by phone at (201) 360-4400, or email us at [[email protected]].

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cybersecurity assessments and protection services.

eMazzanti Technologies has received many accolades for superior service delivery and stellar growth. The firm has placed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies eleven times, including eight consecutive years in a row, has been recognized by Microsoft as a 4x partner of the year and a Watchguard 5x partner of the year. NJBIZ has recognized the firm as the Small Business of the Year and also as a leading NJ Digital Innovator in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023, and 2024.

