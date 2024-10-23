Redwood Software Features AI and Automation Innovations at Virtual Summit

Redwood Automation Summit: The rise of automation fabrics will take place virtually on October 30 and 31, 2024

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software, the leader in automation fabric solutions, is hosting Redwood Automation Summit 2024 on October 30 and 31, 2024. This two-day virtual event brings together IT professionals, industry leaders and SAP specialists to explore the future of automation fabrics. Redwood Software was recently named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAPs) report and will showcase groundbreaking products and innovations to attendees.

Sessions include:

Keynotes from Redwood CEO Kevin Greene and Chief Product Officer Charles Crouchman focusing on the vision of automation fabrics and the role of AI in workload automation





A fireside chat with SAP's Chief AI Officer Jared Coyle around how AI is redefining the ERP and automation landscape, emerging trends and essential strategies for adoption





Real-world use cases and expert panel discussions on effective data pipeline management, end-to-end IT and business process automation and the integration of AI





Live demos of Redwood's automation solutions, including RunMyJobs for workload and record to report automation, highlighting seamless integrations with SAP and other platforms

This is a must-attend event for business and technical professionals who want to learn more about the transformative power of automation. Registration is open now for this exclusive, free virtual event.

ABOUT REDWOOD SOFTWARE

Redwood Software is the leader in full stack automation fabric solutions for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server — in the cloud or on premises — with confidence and control. Redwood's global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software. Visit www.redwood.com to learn more and follow Redwood Software on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/redwood-software .

Media Contact: Liz Reilly, [email protected]

