Redwood Software Redefines Automation Observability with Redwood Insights Premium

Delivers full-stack visibility with new integrations for SAP Cloud ALM, Dynatrace, Splunk and New Relic

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software ™, the leading orchestration platform for the autonomous enterprise, today announced observability advancements for RunMyJobs by Redwood, designed to democratize automation intelligence across IT and the business. The release expands native analytics integrated into the platform, introduces a new integration with SAP Cloud ALM and strengthens integrations with leading observability platforms to deliver panoramic, role-specific visibility across complex enterprise environments. The announcement comes at a critical time, as 61% of enterprises report their automation tools are underutilized, according to Redwood's Enterprise Automation Index 2026, underscoring the need for deeper observability and actionable automation intelligence.

A unified observability ecosystem for automation

RunMyJobs by Redwood delivers observability through a layered, ecosystem-driven approach that accelerates transformation and significantly lowers the total cost of ownership (TCO) for operations:

Redwood Insights delivers tailored intelligence integrated into the platform, including pre-built and customizable dashboards, allowing teams to identify bottlenecks, track performance, meet compliance requirements and democratize automation data across the enterprise.





tailored intelligence integrated into the platform, including pre-built and customizable dashboards, allowing teams to identify bottlenecks, track performance, meet compliance requirements and democratize automation data across the enterprise. Integration with SAP Cloud ALM synchronizes RunMyJobs execution data directly into SAP, providing central operations transparency for SAP-centric organizations without switching tools.





synchronizes RunMyJobs execution data directly into SAP, providing central operations transparency for SAP-centric organizations without switching tools. Observability ecosystem integrations with platforms such as Dynatrace, Splunk, New Relic and AppDynamics enable full-stack telemetry correlation, accelerating root-cause analysis and reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR).

Together, these capabilities move enterprises beyond a one-size-fits-all "single pane of glass" to deliver high-fidelity, stakeholder-specific perspectives that drive faster decisions, lower operational risk and measurable business value.

"Automation can't scale if insight is locked behind technical barriers," said Charles Crouchman, Redwood's Chief Product Officer. "Redwood's strategy for observability moves insights out of silos and into the hands of everyone driving and impacting business outcomes. It's intelligence that's integrated, not bolted on — and it's foundational for resilient, autonomous operations."

Business outcomes that matter

Organizations using Redwood's observability ecosystem can:

Reduce MTTR by correlating automation telemetry with application and infrastructure performance, reducing total cost of ownership

Eliminate manual reporting and the "IT-as-translator" bottleneck through self-service dashboards enables faster decision-making and driving transformative efforts

Improve predictability of critical business processes by tracking SLA risk in real time

Demonstrate automation ROI and support audits with long-term, immutable execution data

Redwood Insights Premium: Tailored insights and shared intelligence

Redwood Insights Premium extends the analytics capabilities of RunMyJobs with a no-code custom dashboard builder and 15 months of historical data retention, enabling long-term trend analysis, executive reporting and ROI measurement.

With Redwood Insights Premium, IT can securely create and share dashboards tailored for other teams and stakeholders, building a detailed view for specialists, such as data management, or focused views for business teams and executive leadership.

New SAP Cloud ALM integration

That same principle of role-specific visibility extends into SAP-centric operations, where SAP Cloud ALM is increasingly becoming the central control center for observability. The new SAP Cloud ALM connector for RunMyJobs extends SAP observability to include the automated jobs and workflows that underpin critical business processes across SAP and non-SAP systems.

Availability

All these advancements are available now for RunMyJobs SaaS customers. To learn more or request a demo, visit https://www.redwood.com/products/insights/ .

About Redwood Software

Redwood Software is the leading orchestration platform for the enterprise, driving business transformation at the lowest total cost of ownership. Redwood empowers organizations to intelligently automate and orchestrate mission-critical business and IT processes across complex ERP, hybrid cloud, data and emerging agentic AI systems. Through its SaaS-first automation fabrics — with AI embedded across the entire automation lifecycle — Redwood accelerates your path to the autonomous enterprise. Backed by 30 years of experience, the trust of more than 50% of the Fortune 50 and a culture of customer obsession, Redwood unleashes the human potential in your enterprise to focus on innovation, growth and what's next.

Media Contact

Liz Reilly

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389109/Redwood_Software_Logo.jpg