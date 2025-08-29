Redwood Software Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SOAP for Second Consecutive Year

Positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest in Completeness of Vision; ranked #1 in all 5 Critical Capabilities for SOAP Use Cases

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software , a leading and innovative provider of Service Orchestration and Automation Platform (SOAP) solutions, today announced that Redwood Software has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for SOAP report for the second consecutive year and ranked #1 in all five Use Cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for SOAP report. The Magic Quadrant™ evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. The Critical Capabilities report "provides deeper insight into providers' product and service offerings by extending the Magic Quadrant™ analysis by identifying which ones best fit various use cases."*

Redwood is 100% focused on end-to-end automation fabric solutions to drive transformative customer outcomes. Its SOAP portfolio centers on its flagship product, RunMyJobs, and is complemented by Redwood's highly secure managed file transfer solution, JSCAPE. Redwood enables enterprises to orchestrate and automate complex processes such as supply chain management, data pipelines, production planning and record-to-report across applications, data and multiple clouds.

Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Redwood believes in combining leading-edge innovations in generative AI, citizen automation, data orchestration and DevOps automation with a laser focus on automating mission-critical processes to deliver transformative customer value.

"We feel Redwood's recognition in the Magic Quadrant and our #1 ranking in all five Critical Capabilities for SOAP Use Cases are a powerful validation of our strategy, investments and the immense value of our full stack automation fabric solutions," said Kevin Greene, Redwood Software CEO. "Our vision is clear: to unleash human potential by empowering our customers with end-to-end automation for their mission-critical business and IT processes. This enables our customers to operate smarter and adapt faster — maximizing efficiency and performance, enhancing agility, reducing both costs and risks and helping them build a future-ready enterprise."

Redwood believes that its customers benefit from:

A platform purpose-built for the hybrid enterprise: RunMyJobs is the only SaaS-based composable automation platform with auto-updating agents, lightweight deployment and the lowest TCO at scale.

RunMyJobs is the only SaaS-based composable automation platform with auto-updating agents, lightweight deployment and the lowest TCO at scale. Long-standing SAP partnership and unmatched ERP integrations: RunMyJobs is the only workload automation platform that is an SAP Endorsed App and Premium certified, uniquely supports a clean core and is included in the RISE with SAP reference architecture with managed services delivered directly by SAP Enterprise Cloud Services (ECS).

RunMyJobs is the only workload automation platform that is an SAP Endorsed App and Premium certified, uniquely supports a clean core and is included in the RISE with SAP reference architecture with managed services delivered directly by SAP Enterprise Cloud Services (ECS). Market-leading innovation: Generative AI copilots and assistants used in Redwood solutions deliver instant information, provide guidance on actions to take and improve productivity.

Generative AI copilots and assistants used in Redwood solutions deliver instant information, provide guidance on actions to take and improve productivity. Redwood Insights: Predictive observability available through Redwood Insights helps proactively resolve issues, optimize performance and ensure critical business processes are completed on schedule.

Predictive observability available through Redwood Insights helps proactively resolve issues, optimize performance and ensure critical business processes are completed on schedule. Culture of customer obsession: Redwood customers get direct access to automation experts with a rapid-response team that provides 24/7 support, reflected in its industry-leading 48 net promoter score (NPS).

Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well-positioned for tomorrow; Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well; Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others; Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant™ report to learn more about why Redwood Software was positioned as a Leader at https://www.redwood.com/resource/gartner-soaps-mq/ .

View a complimentary copy of the Critical Capabilities report to learn more about why Redwood Software ranked first in all five SOAP Use Cases at https://www.redwood.com/resource/gartner-critical-capabilities-soaps/ .

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms. Hassan Ennaciri, Daniel Betts, Cameron Haight, Chris Saunderson, etl. 26 Aug 2025.

Gartner, Inc. Critical Capabilities for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms. Chris Saunderson, Cameron Haight, Daniel Betts, Hassan Ennaciri, etl. 26 Aug 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Redwood Software

Redwood Software is the leader in full stack automation fabric solutions for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server — in the cloud or on premises — with confidence and control. Redwood's global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software. For more information, visit www.redwood.com . Follow Redwood Software on LinkedIn, @Redwood Software .

