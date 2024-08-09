Reese Cooper Unveils RCOS Collection in partnership with Pacsun, Bridging Streetwear and Outdoor Exploration

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reese Cooper is pleased to introduce RC Outdoor Supply (RCOS), a new line under the Reese Cooper label made possible with the support of retailer Pacsun. Inspired by his appreciation of the beauty and inclusiveness of California's outdoor culture, the origin of the RCOS collection traces back to late 2021 when Cooper began quietly developing a line of outdoor products in addition to his runway collections. Founded on a shared enthusiasm for adventure and the outdoors, Cooper and Pacsun saw an opportunity to bring Cooper's design aesthetic to the Pacsun community at an accessible price point, infusing the spirit of exploration into clothing.

Credit: Stefan Kohli

"At Pacsun, we believe in the power of co-creation to inspire, connect, and make a positive impact," said Richard Cox, VP of Men's Merchandising and Global Partnerships at Pacsun. "Our collaboration with Reese explores fashion inspired by the outdoor lifestyle and technical innovation, while also nodding to Americana and the fits that resonate with our customers." A percentage of sales of RCOS products sold by Pacsun and Cooper's own channels will be donated to a network of partners and organizations that encourage outdoor exploration and nature preservation such as One Tree Planted, an organization Cooper has consistently partnered with.

The first release under the RCOS label lays a framework for future collections of the brand by creating systems of dressing and inspired by Cooper's collaborators. The in-studio lookbook was shot by friends of the brand, Cam Hicks & Juliana Salazar. Rooted in the duality of lifestyles of city dwellers and nature lovers, the collection takes inspiration from both to create garments that are viable in both environments. The brand's visual campaign follows this same ethos; shot by photographer Stefan Kohli alongside Reese and a group of friends on a six day road trip along the Pacific Coast, the images tell an honest story of enthusiasts having fun and exploring nature.

"As someone who has always been in awe of the outdoors, especially living in California, I wanted this collection to be as accessible as possible like the environments it is inspired by," said Cooper. "Designed and influenced with my friends in mind, the ethos of RCOS is to create product that holds up in all environments, for any activity, whether that's running around in the city or on a mountain. These products are for any and everyone. This is stuff you're supposed to get dirty, and most importantly, have fun while doing so. When it comes to outdoor activities, l'm an enthusiast, not a professional. I strongly believe it's important to explore new things, learn new places, get out of your comfort zone. I wanted this collection to give you the tools to help you do that."

With an emphasis on exploration and activity, each piece is created with careful attention to detail and quality materials. The collection offers a wide range of styles from taped-seam shell pieces, insulated outerwear, and cargo pants to graphic tees, hoodies, sweatpants and more. Made with technical fabrics like nylon, sherpa fleece, waffle knits, heavyweight cottons and compression. Cooper's trademarked Hook is also featured on a number of pieces, along with a detailed and unique trim system, including custom rock pullers, zippers and speed belts, as well as special branded buttons, toggles and labels inside each garment. These designs are an accumulation of years of previously unrealized experimentation and ideation that could now be realized through the Pacsun partnership.

The RCOS collection will be available in a complete range of sizes from XXS to XXL, opening up the path for anyone to journey in.

RCOS will be available from August 9, 2024 at Pacsun.com and Pacsun stores nationwide, and through Cooper's new website for the brand, rcoutdoorsupply.com. Select global retailers will also carry a selection of pieces, extending the reach of the label and desire to explore.

https://rcoutdoorsupply.com | @rcoutdoorsupply

About Reese Cooper

Founded in 2016, Reese Cooper is the designer's namesake brand known for its tailored take on classic American outdoor and utility wear with a focus on material quality and construction. Raised in Atlanta & London, Cooper moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18 to learn the ins and outs of garment manufacturing firsthand. In 2019, the brand was awarded runner up in the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2019, making him the youngest ever finalist and Reese was included in Forbes 30 Under 30 in the following year. Cooper has collaborated with esteemed industry giants like Levi's and Merrell. As a continued commitment to environmental reforestation, Reese Cooper contributes to the One Tree Planted initiative for every item sold.

https://reese-cooper.com/ | @reesecooper

About Pacsun:

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @Pacsun on TikTok , Instagram , X , Facebook and YouTube .

